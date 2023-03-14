'Crawling burglar' indicted in two dozen Cobb burglaries

Mar. 14—An Atlanta man who has garnered the nickname "the crawling burglar" was indicted by a Cobb grand jury on 24 counts of burglary and one count of racketeering related to a string of alleged burglaries in Cobb County.

Aron Jermaine Major, 49, has been detained at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center since his arrest on June 1, 2021, according to jail records. Arrest warrants for the suspect describe a pattern of late-night and early-morning burglaries where the suspect used techniques reminiscent of a heist movie.

Major's son, Aron Major, Jr., was also arrested on a single count of tampering with evidence the day after his father was arrested. Major Jr. was indicted for tampering with evidence by the same grand jury last week.

According to arrest warrants, Major removed or broke windows to crawl into numerous businesses while they were closed, prying open safes, cash drawers and stealing merchandise. Cash, alcohol and cigarettes were the common targets of the suspect.

Police believe Major's string of burglaries began on Sept. 22, 2020 with break-ins at The Wing Cafe and Tap House and Marietta Martial Arts at East Lake Shopping Center and the Fuji Hana restaurant on Johnson Ferry Road.

Major is also suspected of breaking into Ming's Asian Kitchen and Red Curry Thai restaurants on Lower Roswell Road, a Havoline Express oil change shop, Peace, Love and Pizza on East Piedmont Road, Mink's Package Store on Delk Road, Tokyo Valentino East Cobb, Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road, Laredo's Mexican Restaurant on Sandy Plains Road, a BP gas station in Austell, and a Jason's Deli, Dickey's BBQ, Moe's, and Flying Biscuit in Kennesaw.

Police recovered clothing and business checks from Fuji Hana, more than 100 cartons of Newport cigarettes, lottery tickets, large amounts of cash, a unique jacket matching surveillance videos at multiple break-ins, and other stolen items from different businesses at the suspect's home, according to warrants.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Major was sentenced four times for previous burglaries and other crimes in metro Atlanta dating back to 1992.