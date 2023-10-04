Crazed Biker Who Stomped and Smashed Back Window of Car with Two Children In the Backseat Arrested on Assualt and Weapon Charges

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced that officers arrested the biker they believe was captured on film stomping in the back window of an Uber Eats driver’s car.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, around 8:45 p.m., near City Hall at 1400 South Penn Square in Center City, driver Nikki Bullock and her girlfriend were in the car with their two children, aged 5 and 3, who were seated in the back during the incident.

Food delivery confronts biker who stomped out back window of car. (Photo: Philadelphia Police Department/X)

After she reported the crime to authorities and a witness shared video of the assault, investigators were able to identify and apprehend the suspect within days, taking to social media to share the news with concerned citizens.

“SIG & Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest overnight in the assault/vandalism that occurred on Sunday in Center City, involving the male on the motorcycle. Great tips from [the] public and some outstanding detective work,” Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted from his X profile.

ABC News alleges that sources have identified the suspect as Cody Heron, saying he is 26 years old.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office revealed that they had filed charges against Heron, who also headbutted the motorist in front of her family, for aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime. According to authorities, Heron possessed a valid firearm license, and they found a weapon in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Footage from a tourist excursion bus driving behind Bullock’s car explicitly shows the suspect terrorizing the Black family.

The motorcyclist is seen on top of the woman’s car and kicking his feet into the windshield until it smashes in on the two small children.

Bullock is seen getting out of her vehicle and rushing furiously toward the biker. The clip shows that the biker was armed with a gun.

“I already saw the gun. He was trying to point it into the car anyway. He jumped onto the windshield. He had already gone through the windshield. I might as well get out,” Bullock said.

What is not seen is the chain of events that happened before the video.

According to Bullock, she and the man got into a verbal altercation after he side-swiped her vehicle.

‘So, I started arguing out the window. They started arguing back and forth. The other guy got my attention, and, in the meantime, he jumped off the bike and onto the car,” Bullock recalled.

Afterward the face-to-face altercation, where the biker raised the gun toward her face and in the middle of the brief confrontation headbutted her before leaving the scene of the crime with a group of ATV, motorcycle, and dirt bike riders.

The police were able to locate him after releasing video screen grabs and asking the public for tips. The tips paid off, and Bullock and her family are hoping that justice is served.