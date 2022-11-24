Crazed commuter slaps and punches MTA bus driver in Manhattan

An on-duty MTA bus driver was slapped and punched by an unhinged passenger on a Manhattan bus, according to police.

The 57-year-old victim was driving the M4 bus when the man boarded near the intersection of Broadway and W. 157th St. in Washington Heights around 2:25 p.m. Oct. 31, cops said Wednesday.

With no provocation, the commuter slapped the driver about the face and then sat down.

The bus driver and the man did not exchange any words, police said.

As the bus was still idling at the stop, the man stood up and again approached the driver, this time punching him in the face multiple times.

The attacker got off the bus and took off on foot northbound on Broadway toward W. 158th St., cops said.

Medics treated the driver on the scene for minor injuries.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the man and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.