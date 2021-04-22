Crazed driver with ‘to kill’ list crashed Jeep into MTA vehicle in Westchester: feds

NEW YORK— An unhinged man with a “to kill” list of prominent people proclaimed himself “Jesus Christ,” rammed his Jeep into an MTA vehicle and hollered “You are going to die today!” at cops in Westchester, prosecutors charged Thursday.

Nicholas Skulstad of Dobbs Ferry is charged with destruction of a motor vehicle for the April 5 crash. Authorities said a search of his Jeep uncovered a shell casing and a notebook with a page titled, “List – To Kill,” which featured the names of current and former public officials and other known figures, prosecutors said.

“Attacks against public servants, as alleged in this federal complaint, endanger not only those who work to maintain public safety, but all of society,” New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

The bizarre episode in Ossining began when Skulstad honked at the MTA SUV and rammed it from behind, prosecutors wrote. The MTA driver managed to maintain control, but Skulstad then repeatedly sideswiped the vehicle with his Jeep forcing it off the road, according to a complaint.

Skulstad’s Jeep careened into a wooded area, striking several trees before coming to a stop. He got out of the Jeep and ran into oncoming traffic “with his arms flailing,” according to a complaint. He then punched the window of the MTA vehicle, shattering the driver-side window.

When Ossining cops arrived on the scene Skulstad allegedly ran at them and yelled “I’m Jesus Christ! You are going to die today! Are you ready to die?”

Cops tasered and tackled Skulstad, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Prosecutors did not disclose which prominent people were named on his “to kill” list.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force handled the investigation. Skulstad is charged with one count of destruction of a motor vehicle employed in interstate commerce, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Skulstad’s alleged targeting of an MTA vehicle, and the subsequent actions he took against police officers who arrived on scene, remind us of the threat our public servants face each and every day as they uphold their duty to protect the communities they serve. Thanks to the work of the FBI’s JTTFs and our many partners in this case, Skulstad no longer poses a threat to society or, more specifically, those he included as targets on his list,” FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. said.