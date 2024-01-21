Here are the craziest and most picturesque photos from the brutal cold that swept the US last week
A cold front recently swept the nation with snow and freezing temperatures.
In some areas, it broke a years-long snow drought that left many, especially northerners, confused.
Other states, such as Texas, got an inch of snow, something Texans seldomly see.
Freezing temperatures swept the nation – and parts of the globe – last week with snow, ice, and sleet.
Some areas of the country were finally relieved of a snow drought that had persisted for several years, ending a streak of short, dry winter days. Other states that rarely see snow got a chilly treat.
These images, both lively and picturesque, show what it looked like across the nation.
Texas
Texas rarely sees snow, but the cold front left a lake in the Dallas-Fort Worth area looking like a frosty wonderland covered in light snow. The area saw over an inch of snow during the cold front.
Washington, DC
The nation's capital saw its first snowstorm in two years to the gleeful delight of children who finally got to pull their sleds out of the garage.
New Jersey
In Paterson, New Jersey, ice blanketed portions of the 77-foot waterfall, turning it into an icy dreamland. Some disregarded warnings of the freeze to capture photos in the ice.
New York
New York City also saw its first serious snow in two years, ending a dry spell that set a record for a city which usually sees two feet of snow.
Oregon
Oregon saw freezing rain and icy conditions that caused school and airport closures along with days-long power outages. The weather conditions caused over a dozen deaths in the state and dozens more nationwide.
Alaska
In Alaska, a 20-foot-tall snowman returned from its hibernation, allowing locals to smile for pictures. An Anchorage family erected the giant snowman again in 2023 after a 10-year break. The tradition started in 2005, per the Anchorage Daily News.
Tennessee
Children took to sledding in Sevier Park in Tennessee's capital last week when temperatures dipped to as low as -1 degrees Fahrenheit, per the National Weather Service. The area saw over half a foot of snow.
Illinois
Snow and ice in the Chicago area are certainly not rare, though this year was warmer than most for areas along the Great Lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Read the original article on Business Insider