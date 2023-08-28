‘This is crazy!’: AMC South Bay evacuated after large disturbance involving juveniles

Multiple juveniles were arrested at South Bay Shopping Center on Sunday night after another night of chaos there involving unruly teenagers.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. after witnesses described a melee involving dozens of kids.

Initial reports to law enforcement indicated that there were as many as 200 juveniles in the crowd.

The chaos unfolded near the AMC Movie Theater, which was especially busy for $4 tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.

Movie-goers told Boston 25 News they were told to evacuate from the theater by theater staff as police tried to disperse the crowd.

“They told us that we need to get out the building,” said Keila Vargas. “This is crazy!”

Boston Police officers could be seen blocking off District Avenue where multiple businesses closed early for the night.

“Everyone was screaming. Everyone was going that way, this way,” said Robert Ambroise. “They said teenagers were pulling knives out on people first at the theater and then they took to the parking lot.”

Boston Police worked to control the chaos outside for the duration of the night.

Boston 25 News saw dozens of teenagers lingering around for hours despite the law enforcement presence.

Boston Police did not release the exact number of juveniles arrested on Sunday night.

A BPD spokesperson said that the number “continued to rise” and that suspects were still being processed.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the disturbance.

Boston 25 News has been following on-going incidents involving unruly juveniles at South Bay Shopping Center this summer.

According to BPD, there have been more than 40 juvenile-related incidents at South Bay since July.

That includes an attack on police officers earlier this month and multiple random attacks of unsuspecting shoppers.

Additional Boston Police resources have been deployed to South Bay over the last month.

