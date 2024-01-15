'It's been crazy': Chicagoans find ways to combat treacherous temperatures

CHICAGO - Dangerous freezing temperatures are affecting people all across Chicago and how they go about their daily lives.

Whether you're fueling up your car for the week, working, running errands or more, these below-zero temperatures should be taken seriously.

On Sunday, FOX 32 spoke with city crews salting sidewalks, clearing parking lots, delivering boxes of food and Ubering.

In the early afternoon, there was steam seen rising from the Chicago River. Tourists were still out and about, snapping photos but not for long due to the intense wind chills.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Monday and a Wind Chill Advisory extends through Wednesday morning for Chicago.

In the West Loop, motorists were still filling up their gas tanks but in quick fashion.

"I had to dress up in all my layers – it's been crazy. I don't want to be outside for more than a few minutes," one resident said.

Harold Washington Library downtown is now a 24-hour warming center for migrants and those less fortunate.

Hundreds were in and out of the building throughout the day, seeking relief from the bitter cold. They also had access to food and restrooms.

Angel Santos, of Faith World Church, pitched in to serve at least 250 people before 6 p.m. Folks received a warm meal and extra clothing.

"It is important because these people are not used to this weather," Santos said.