Crazy deal slashes a popular wireless charger to just $7

If you need a new wireless charger, there’s really only one model you should even consider buying right now. It’s the CHOETECH Wireless Charger, and it’s somehow on sale right now for just $7.31. Seriously, that’s not a typo! This excellent wireless charging pad has more than 3,400 5-star ratings on Amazon and it normally sells for $12, which is a terrific price. But if you clip the 5% coupon on the Amazon page and use the special coupon code VYARO3T3 at checkout, the price drops to just $7.31. This deal will almost certainly sell out, so definitely grab one while you still can!

【About Brand CHOETECH】As the expert in wireless charging industry for more than 6 years, CHOETECH has already shared 70% of the international market, attracted more than 3,000,000 loyal users around the world. All these are obtained on the strength of our extremely premium products and fully considerate services all the time.

【Safer Charging】Using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset, charging intelligently, Qi & ETL Certified, integrated smart chip inside it that resist the wireless charging pad from over-heating, over-voltage and short circuit.

【Case Friendly】Our wireless charger is suitable for phone case which is within 4mm/0.16inch. But for more efficient charging, we still recommend you to remove the case before charging. (As metal attachments or credit cards may damage your phone.)

【Universal Compatibility】This qi charger works with fully Qi-enabled devices like iPhone X, XS, XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8/8 Plus,New AirPods, Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10E, Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Google Pixel 3/3xl, Nokia 9, Nexus 4, 5, Lumia 920 and other Qi-Enabled devices.

【Ultra Slim & Anti-Slip】 0.3 inches thickness, through countless data analysis, we have designed the most suitable size charging pad, which is perfect for small places but it’s also big enough to put phone anywhere on it to charge., with anti-slip rubber to keep it stays in place.(CHOETECH Qi Wireless Charger comes with 18-months free warranty and friendly customer service)

