You’re crazy if you don’t get Anker’s best wireless charging pad while it’s down to $13.29

If you have a smartphone that supports wireless charging, you’d have to be nuts to pass up this deal on Amazon. The Anker 10W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad typically sells for $24, which is a bargain considering it comes from the best smartphone accessory maker on the planet. If you snag one right now on Amazon, however, you’ll only pay $13.29 after a big discount and an extra 5% coupon on the Amazon page!

Here’s more info from the product page:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge that’s 10% faster than other wireless chargers. FOR BEST RESULTS, use a Quick Charge adapter (9V/2A) for Samsung Galaxy charging and a 5V/2A adapter for iPhone.

LED Indicator: The LED indicator lets you know the charging status. If the indicator is FLASHING BLUE, check to make sure that there are no objects between your phone and the charging surface. If the indicator is FLASHING GREEN, make sure you are using a 5V/2A adapter, or try a different adapter and cable.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases UNDER 5 MM THICKNESS ONLY. Metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

What You Get: PowerWave Pad, 3 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.(no AC Adapter)

