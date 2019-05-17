You’re crazy if you don’t get an Apple Watch while it’s on sale for $199

The Apple Watch has become an absolutely essential accessory for iPhone users and today is definitely the day to buy one if you don’t already have one. Or, if you have an older model like a Series 1 or Series 2 Apple Watch, today is the perfect day to upgrade. Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 3 right now starting at just $199 for a 38mm model that retails for $279. If you have a bigger wrist and need to size up, the 42mm model is down to $229 from $309. Those are both huge $80 discounts, and they’re also both all-time low prices for a brand new Apple Watch Series 3. So what are you waiting for!?
Here are the highlights from the product page:
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swim proof
- watch OS 5
- Aluminum case
