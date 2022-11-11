We have crazy exclusive Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and more

Shop exclusive early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and more.

Did Samsung already start rolling out early Black Friday deals on major appliances, vacuums and TVs? Yes. Do we have exclusive early access to even more Black Friday deals for you? Yes. Starting today, November 11, our readers can save hundreds on Samsung Galaxy devices before anyone else.

Samsung Galaxy early Black Friday deals

Now through Thursday, November 17, we have the inside scoop on exclusive early Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals. You can save hundreds on top-rated Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. The Galaxy Z Fold4 ranked among the best smartphones of the year thanks to its versatility and how easy it is to multi-task using its dual screens. There are even more Reviewed-approved Samsung Galaxy devices on sale right now, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Looking for a new tablet? Scoop up to $300 off select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models. When we tested the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, we were impressed by the included S Pen stylus (it attaches magnetically to the side of the tablet to charge and is super responsive writing tool), the tablet’s strong battery life and how lightweight it was. For an Android user, this Samsung Galaxy tablet is a powerful entry-level option as it offers all the performance and storage you’d want.

For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to shop the best early Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals.

Best Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

When is Samsung's early Black Friday sale?

Samsung has tons of early Black Friday deals already live. From today, November 11 through Thursday, November 17, our readers can shop exclusive Samsung Galaxy early Black Friday deals before anyone else. The deals will be released to the public on Thursday, November 17 and there is no telling how fast they will go, so shop the savings while you can!

What are the best early Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals?

If you're shopping for a new Galaxy smartphone or tablet, these early Black Friday deals were made for you. You can save up to $300 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models and up to $450 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, Black Friday 2022 will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.

In the case of Samsung, you'll find a hefty collection of top-rated devices on sale for the holiday season. Many of those devices can be even further discounted with Samsung's eligible trade-in program, where you can get more money slashed off new tech when they send in select items from Apple, Fitbit, Sony, Google and more. Select items with cracked screens can even be traded in for further discounts.

Shop Samsung Galaxy early Black Friday deals

