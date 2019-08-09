13 Ridiculous Lawsuits Against the Brands You Love

When most people are dissatisfied with a product or service, they contact the company or simply take their business elsewhere. Some people, however, file a lawsuit. From McDonald’s complaints to a class-action lawsuit targeted at the size of Subway sandwiches, the only thing more ridiculous than these lawsuits are the ridiculous payouts people demanded. Take a look at who lost and who won in these over-the-top lawsuits.

Starbucks

Chicago woman Stacy Pincus filed a $5 million class-action lawsuit against Starbucks in April 2016, claiming the company puts too much ice in its cold drinks. The lawsuit accused Starbucks of advertising iced drinks as 24-ounce beverages when the cup only contained 14 ounces of fluid.

Starbucks: The Result

Named the most frivolous lawsuit of 2016 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform, the $5 million lawsuit was dismissed by a Chicago federal judge in late 2016. And, if you’re worried about not getting your money’s worth for your iced drink at Starbucks, here’s a solution: Request light ice.

The Hershey Company

Robert Bratton of Missouri filed a lawsuit claiming that the Hershey company intentionally sells partially full packages of Whoppers, Reese’s Pieces and other products. In May 2017, his $5 million class-action lawsuit was given the green light to move forward by U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey.

The Hershey Company: The Result

On Feb. 16, 2018, Bratton’s case was thrown out. U.S. District Judge Laughrey concluded that Bratton wasn’t really harmed because even though he realized that the packages of Whoppers and Reese’s Pieces candy weren’t full, he continued to buy them. And buy he did: Over the course of a decade, Bratton bought over 600 packages of the sweet treats.

Subway

In 2013, a group of Subway customers filed a class-action lawsuit against the chain, claiming its footlong subs didn’t always measure up to 12 inches. Before the lawsuit was consolidated, some plaintiffs were seeking up to $5 million from the sandwich chain. U.S. District Court Judge Lynn Adelman called the case “quite weak” and Subway was cleared of deceptive marketing practices, but agreed to make sure subs are the proper size in the future and would pay $520,000 in attorney fees and $500 to each of the 10 plaintiffs.

Subway: The Result

Just when both parties thought the lawsuit had been put to rest, it was appealed by the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Class Action Fairness. Filed in March 2016, the appeal claims the settlement offered no benefit to the majority of the class. Just like Subway’s bread, the payout came up short. On Aug. 25, 2017, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the settlement in the Subway case because it would have left the class with nothing.

Home Depot

One of the more recent court cases, a group of Chicago plaintiffs filed a class-action lawsuit against Home Depot in 2017, because the store’s four-by-four lumber actually measures out to 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches on each side. Home Depot and other lumber suppliers have explained that four-by-four is just the name of the boards, as the industry-standard dimensions actually are 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches. Nevertheless, the plaintiffs sought more than $5 million in damages.

Home Depot: The Result

On March 12, 2018, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman rejected the plaintiffs’ claim and dismissed the case against Home Depot without prejudice. This means the plaintiffs are free to refile their complaint if they so choose.

McDonald’s

California resident Webster Lucas sued the company for $1.5 million in 2014 because he only received one napkin with his meal. After a potentially racially charged argument with the manager, Lucas was offered free burgers, but he claimed the incident left him emotionally distressed and unable to work. Unlike the McDonald’s hot coffee lawsuit of 1994, no one actually got hurt from “napkin-gate.”

McDonald’s: The Result

Apparently Lucas is no stranger to taking on fast food corporations. According to NBC Los Angeles, prior to filing suit on McDonald’s, he had filed against Jack in the Box twice without receiving any compensation for his claims. Lucas is a vexatious litigant — a person who files frivolous claims, according to NBC4 legal analyst Royal Oakes.