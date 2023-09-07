‘This is crazy’: Overland Park woman, child shot at after telling car to slow down

Overland Park police are searching for multiple suspects who allegedly shot at a woman and her child from a moving vehicle Tuesday after she told them to slow down.

The woman told police that a dark blue hatchback drove through the parking lot of the Stone Ridge Apartments at 5100 Conser St. after 8 p.m. at a high speed, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The woman told the driver to slow down, but said the vehicle then disappeared around a corner.

When the car returned, the mother was outside with her child. She told police she threw a cup of water at the car, and that someone inside the vehicle then fired three to five shots. Police found 9 mm casings at the scene.

The mother and her child were not struck or injured. One of the bullets landed on the woman’s vehicle.

“We don’t know why something like this would occur,” Lacy said. “I mean, this is crazy. She was just trying to get them to slow down because obviously she’s with her child and her kid is playing in the area.”

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting, but the woman said the vehicle appeared to be occupied by three male suspects.

Lacy said detectives are likely looking at street camera footage to find the make and model of the car and see if the woman can identify it.

If a vehicle is speeding in a neighborhood or on other private property, Lacy encouraged residents to take note of the make, model and license plate number of the vehicle. He said even the first three characters of the tags can help police narrow down the vehicle.

An officer will go to the driver’s residence and let them know about the issue, without risking gunfire or other retaliation. Lacy said residents should also never throw objects at a speeding vehicle or do anything else that may agitate the other person.

“You never know who’s carrying,” he said. “Nowadays, things aren’t the same.”