“Crazy” sakura bloom defies winter frost in Mukachevo — photo

A sakura tree defied biting winter frosts and burst into bloom in Mukachevo, Ukraine, the Mukachevo City Council proudly announced on Facebook on Jan. 9.

Since 2014, the Mukachevo council has affectionately called the tree "crazy,” since it frequently blooms out of season, with vibrant flowers appearing on leafless branches even in harsh winter temperatures.

Zakarpattya boasts around 50,000 sakura trees, many of which grow in the charming city of Uzhgorod.

