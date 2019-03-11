The crazy sale that gets you Anker’s best fast wireless charger for only $16.79 is still going

Whether you have brand new Galaxy S10 or an Android phone or iPhone from the past few years, you probably have some sort of face unlock feature on your smartphone. And if you have face unlock on your smartphone, you need the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger. This awesome charger offers the kind of quality and performance you’ve come to expect from Anker’s class-leading accessories, but it also holds your phone upright instead of flat like a wireless charging pad. This way when your phone is charging on your desk and you get a notification, face unlock with unlock your phone before you even reach out to touch it! It’s on sale right now at an all-time low of $16.79, and you’re crazy if you don’t pick a couple up for your home and office.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Related stories

Sale somehow slashes this 60-inch Sony 4K TV to just $798, today only

New sale saves you $30 on Instant Pot's most advanced model

You've never experienced an exercise roller like vibrating massage rollers from SUVIUS

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

A Galaxy of Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy. iPhones get a boosted 5W charge at 10% faster than other wireless chargers.

Flip It: Charge in landscape orientation while watching videos, or portrait mode for messaging and facial recognition.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases.(Metal attachments or credit cards will interfere with charging.)

What You Get: PowerWave Stand, 3 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.(no AC Adapter)

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com