What Should I Do With My Crazy Student Loans?

Q. I've recently gotten engaged to the woman of my dreams, but I'm worried about starting off our life together in serious debt. It took me a while to figure out what to do for a career, and as a result of switching programs a few times, I have student loans that are far larger than both our salaries combined. Is there anything I can do about that?

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding. I hope you and your bride to be have a lifetime of happiness ahead of you. That said, be sure that both you and she enter your marriage with your eyes wide open about the state of both your finances. The more honest and forthright you both are with each other before your marriage about money, the better it will be for you both during your marriage.

Both you and your fiancee should share with each other what you're bringing into the marriage financially. The good, the bad, and -- from the sound of your student loan situation -- even the downright ugly. Do it now, before you're married. You'd much rather find out now before you're married whether money troubles could tear you apart than to find out later, when it's much more complicated and costly to split apart.

College graduation cap sitting on a bunch of cash More

Image source: Getty Images.

Your biggest advantage as newlyweds

Once you share that news with each other, the two of you should start making a plan for how you will address your finances once you're hitched. You didn't mention kids, so I'll assume neither of you are bringing children into the marriage. If that's the case, once you're married, you'll be in the enviable position of being DINKs -- dual income, no kids. If so, you need to recognize that you may very well be nearing the highest point in your life when it comes to available income between the two of you.

After all, should you have children, chances are that either one or both of you will either cut back hours to care for your kids, or a significant part of your joint income will be redirected toward childcare costs. Either way, it means a high likelihood of less available cash if children enter the picture. That means right now may very well be the best time in your life to get aggressive when it comes to tackling your student loan debt.

Why you need to deal with your student loan debt

Man looking at wallet as money flies away More

Image source: Getty Images.

In general, loans for us mere mortals come in one of two forms: "secured" or "high interest." If the loan is secured, the lender has the right to take back what you bought with the money should you not make your payments on time and in full. That allows the lender to charge lower interest to take on the risk of lending you the money. Loans that aren't secured, like credit cards, generally charge higher interest, because they can't claw back your assets should you not pay.