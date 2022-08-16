‘It’s a crazy thing to do’: Brunswick mother pepper sprays school bus with students onboard

A Brunswick mother is behind bars tonight, accused of using pepper spray on a school bus with students inside.

It all happened on Tuesday at a school bus stop about 5 minutes away from Goodyear Elementary.

Shaquayle Cuyler was arrested after police say she sprayed a can of pepper spray inside of a school bus with 24 students onboard.

Action News Jax spoke with a man who didn’t want to be identified on camera, but says he saw it all unfold.

“Well first off, I think it’s a crazy thing to do,” says the eyewitness. “I bought my grandson to the bus stop... and I noticed her discussing something with the bus driver.”

The witness says he doesn’t know why Cuyler did this, but he adds she did have a disagreement with someone inside of the apartment complex before.

He says she even threatened to pepper spray him Tuesday morning, and he feels bad this happened to children.

“The kids are innocent in this situation, and she put all of them in danger by doing this,” says the eyewitness.

A police report says Cuyler is the parent of a student. It also says she confronted the bus driver and bus monitor before spraying.

All the children were treated on scene and then taken to school.

The driver and monitor had to go to the hospital.

“I would like to see her pay the price of putting those kids in danger,” says the eyewitness.

Cuyler is facing battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children charges.

