Crazy Town singer charged with DUI. Where are the charges for bloody brawl caught on video?

Front man and founding member of hard rock band Crazy Town Seth Binzer was charged with a DUI in Myrtle Beach two days after a viral brawl between him and another band member.

Binzer, stage name “Shifty Shellshock,” had allegedly left co-vocalist Bobby Reeves to carry the April 23 gig at The Boathouse Bar and Grill, leading to the two exchanging blows, which was captured on video. The restaurant is located in unincorporated Horry County.

TMZ posted footage of the fight, which also appears as age-restricted content on YouTube.

Several days after the altercation, a driver called in a suspicious vehicle to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. According to an incident report, a “be on the lookout” call came in from North Myrtle Beach about a black SUV with a California license tag “all over the road.” Shortly after, a call came in about the same car from the area of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway.

According to the report, the driver was falling asleep at the wheel at a red light and was struggling to remain in the lane.

The responding officer made Binzer perform a sobriety test and he was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail, according to the report.

The viral fight has not resulted in any charges. The Horry County Police Department filed no incident reports concerning that night. The physical interaction and threats can be seen and heard in the video.

The Horry County Solicitor’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment when contacted May 1.

Crazy Town is best known for their 2001 smash “Butterfly,” which spent two weeks on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Reeves took to Instagram after the fight, saying the altercation has already been forgotten.