Chaos at the counter: Video shows ‘crazy’ brawl at Miami airport before cops arrive

Another day, another confrontation at an airport.

Video making the recent Twitter rounds shows a nasty brawl at the American Airlines counter at Miami International Airport.

Two men are going at each other, throwing punches, while a woman tries to intervene and gets in a few punches herself.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.

“Ohhh [bleep],” says a woman off camera as the blows come hard and fast.

The two men barrel into the counter, over the luggage barrier, then keep the fight going behind it. No AA employee is seen, but onlookers can be heard screaming.

One man finally puts his hands up in surrender and the video ends.

“Now you’re sorry, now you’re sorry,” says a man nearby, then laughs.

“That’s crazy,” says the original woman, who seems to be the one shooting the video.

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to the Miami Herald there was an altercation at the airport on the evening of June 1. Officers from the MDPD airport district responded to the upper terminal, Door No. 5, in reference to a public affray, he said. That means a brawl that disturbs the peace.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with both parties. Both parties were uncooperative, both parties refused medical attention, and both parties advised the officers no altercation had occurred,” said the spokesman, Argemis Colome. “Both parties voluntarily left the area.”

Because people were not fighting by the time officers arrived, no arrests were made.

According to Florida law, public affray is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Fights at airports and aboard aircraft have become increasingly more common now that people have started traveling again, and are a part of a troubling national trend.

“Airports nationwide are facing an unprecedented increase in unruly passenger behavior this year,” Lester Sola, the director and CEO of Miami International Airport, said in a statement last month, citing an FAA report.