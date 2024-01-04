Crazy Video Shows Las Vegas Man Attacking Poor Judge After Sentencing ... A Must See

Omg! A video of a Black man in a Las Vegas court is going viral after he went absolutely berserk upon hearing that he was denied probation and about to be handed a prison sentence. In the clip, the man gets out of his seat and goes airborne—jumping up and over top of the judge who had just handed him his sentence. And if he didn’t have a chance of getting out before, he certainly has no chance of getting out now.



Deobra Redden, 30, lost his sh*t in the Las Vegas’ Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday morning. He was being sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, according to a court spokesperson via The New York Times. Nevada’s statute classifies this crime as a Class B felony that can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.



In the clip, Redden is seen flying over the bench Judge Holthus was sitting behind, wrapping his arms around her and tackling her to the ground. Moments before, he’s heard spewing a series of expletives. Several guards had to hem Redden up to pull him off of her.

Watch the incident below:

The 62-year-old judge sustained unspecified injuries, and her condition is being monitored, The Times reported. A courtroom marshal was also injured sustaining a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

As for Mr. Redden, he’s in Clark County Detention Center where he faces additional charges of battery of a protected person. Mess.



