'A crazy way to run a state': Democrats feel helpless on recall ballot's second question

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Wick
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Some of the names on the second question of the California recall ballot.
Some Democrats say they are confused about whom to vote for — or whether to vote at all — on the second question of the recall ballot. (Chris Delmas / AFP/Getty Images)

Lauren Wilmore, a 23-year-old actress, dance teacher and master’s student, has largely built her TikTok following with content referencing the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” franchise.

But sometimes inspiration strikes when it’s least expected, such as when she opened the official voter information guide for California’s gubernatorial recall election.

Wilmore had intended to pick a “backup candidate” to go along with her “no” vote on the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. But with no prominent Democrats to choose from, the task proved harder than expected — and far more chaotic.

In a 66-second TikTok video that taps into the confused id of many a California Democrat, Wilmore goes through the 32-page guide, ranking candidates “by how much I lost it when I read their statements.”

With the recall election three weeks away, many Democrats are flailing for answers about how to approach the ballot’s second question: If Newsom is recalled, who do you want to replace him?

Newsom and the state Democratic Party are urging voters to leave the second question blank. That advice has landed well with some but left others confused and frustrated. Many party faithful say they feel powerless over how to meaningfully weigh in on such a crucial question.

“Like, some of these [entries] have to be jokes, right?” Wilmore asks viewers in the TikTok video, her face bopping in front of the ballot guide.

Yes and no. Some of the statements — like that of Green Party candidate Dan Kapelovitz, which reads “Can you dig it?” or that of "no party preference" candidate Adam Papagan, which just says “Love u” — are almost certainly intended to be funny.

But as the California voters desperately swapping ballot advice in group texts, Facebook posts and Instagram comments will quickly tell you, nothing less than the stewardship of nearly 40 million people and the world’s fifth-largest economy is at stake.

In 2003, then-Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante ran as a backup candidate when the party urged Democrats to “Vote no on recall and yes on Bustamante." Gov. Gray Davis ended up being ousted and Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected with a double-digit lead over Bustamante.

Bustamante, who now runs a consulting firm, supports the party's decision not to run a replacement candidate this time around — pointing out that Newsom remains far more popular than Davis was and the Democratic registration advantage has increased significantly since 2003. He left the second question on his ballot blank after reviewing the candidates and not seeing "anybody that I knew or liked."

Elizabeth Alcantar, vice mayor of Cudahy, did the same: “In my political circles, folks are definitely leaving it blank,” she said.

But the official Democratic Party line had yet to trickle down to Alcantar’s childhood and school friends, many of whom have been texting the millennial politician for advice on how to vote.

Silicon Valley bookkeeper Adrienne Leigh also left the second question blank, after going through a process of elimination.

“There's nobody,” Leigh said of the 46 replacement candidates on the ballot, summing up the opinions of many beleaguered California Democrats. “There's nothing.”

Others, like Los Angeles lawyer and podcast consultant Eric Spiegelman, found the party’s advice to be flat-out offensive.

“How dare the Democratic governor of California tell me not to vote? Like, what is that?” Spiegelman asked, with no small amount of indignation.

“This is a crazy way to run a state,” Bill Burden, a Democrat who runs a drive-through coffee shop in the Sierra foothills, said of the recall process. Burden was unimpressed with the Democrats listed, though he ultimately marked his ballot for Marin yoga teacher Holly Baade.

Wilmore, the TikTok creator, said she wished she knew whom other Democrats were choosing as a backup candidate. She feared that if everyone picked different people, a Republican would garner the most votes.

Similar fears drove Elaine Loh, an L.A. writer, to make an Instagram slideshow to help other confused Democrats fill out their ballots. It urges Democrats to band together behind Kevin Paffrath so that if Newsom loses, “at least we have a shot at retaining the governorship.”

Loh said she chose Paffrath, a Democratic YouTube content creator and real estate agent, after Googling “leading Democratic candidates in California recall.” His was the only name she recognized.

That same calculus has led some loyal Democrats to do the previously unthinkable and cross party lines.

Joanna Korshak, a vice president of film at Endeavor Content in Los Angeles, was one of several who told The Times they had marked their ballots for Kevin Faulconer, the most moderate of the leading Republican candidates. Voting for a Republican for the first time in Korshak’s life was “a struggle,” she said, but she characterized the move as “an insurance policy” against the success of a more hard-line candidate like Larry Elder.

The Faulconer campaign has not produced ads specifically geared toward Democrats, but it does include party voters in digital ad targeting.

“Getting a chunk of Democratic voters has always been part of our coalition,” Faulconer campaign manager Stephen Puetz said, noting that the former San Diego mayor received a significant number of such votes in his successful races in that Democratic-leaning city.

But many liberal voters are unwilling to hold their noses and vote for a GOP candidate, let alone one who supported former President Trump. With what they see as no “good” options, some have veered into a sort of second-question nihilism, wherein civic duty — I can’t leave a ballot question this important blank — collides with the candidate void — there are no meaningful choices, just absurdity.

“They’re all fungible, fringe candidates, right?” Spiegelman said. “If Gavin gets recalled, it’s going to be a crapshoot.”

After spending some time on the Wikipedia page for the 2003 gubernatorial recall, Spiegelman noticed that write-in candidates — even those who garnered only one or two votes — appeared on the election totals. (As was the case in 2003, write-in candidates must file a statement of candidacy with their local elections office to be counted and certified.)

“I’m going to write myself in,” he decided. “I’ll be forever ensconced on the Wikipedia page. It will be part of my SEO.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What has Gavin Newsom done well? Recall candidates' answers a mixed bag

    What has Gavin Newsom done well? Recall candidates' answers a mixed bag

  • With Merkel going, candidates fail to inspire German voters

    Like Gillitzer, a large chunk of the German electorate remains undecided going into a parliamentary election that will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as chancellor after her 16 years in office. Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats are neck-and-neck in the polls, closely followed by the environmentalist Greens, who are making their first bid for the chancellery. “This is the first time that an incumbent chancellor hasn’t run again in a German election, so we have a completely new table of candidates,” Gregor Zons, a political scientist at the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, said.

  • Why Gavin Newsom’s Big Latino Problem Could Bring Him Down

    Justin Sullivan/GettyThe California recall vote on Sept. 14 should not even be happening. My home state is deep blue. Democrats hold every statewide office, control both chambers of the legislature, and don’t need a single Republican vote to pass bills.This is the last place that Democrats should have to fight to maintain the governor’s office. The Democratic incumbent facing recall, Gov. Gavin Newsom, cruised to victory in November 2018—not even three years ago.California is far from a red stat

  • Ashley Graham Is a Multi-Tasking Mama in These Bikini Bump Photos

    She may be on vacation celebrating her wedding anniversary, but pregnant Ashley Graham is still working it. “Mama means business,” the supermodel captioned new photos of herself on Instagram, wearing a red patterned string bikini and talking on the phone while holding her 19-month-old son, Isaac. Graham has been sharing snaps of her tropical vacation […]

  • Letters to the Editor: Of course the recall is constitutional. It's in the state Constitution!

    If you don't like recalls, gather signatures to change the law. But suing to stop the Sept. 14 recall is changing the rules in the middle of the game.

  • 15 Of The Best Places In The US For Bird-Watching

    Always look up.View Entire Post ›

  • Police investigate recovery of 300 California recall ballots in passed-out man's car

    Police in California are investigating how a man acquired more than 300 ballots addressed to voters for use in the recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • A Democrat takes the stage to clash with Republicans in California recall debate

    Democrat Kevin Paffrath joined three Republicans — John Cox, Kevin Faulconer and Kevin Kiley — in a recall debate.

  • Biden rejects allies’ pleas to keep troops in Afghanistan beyond end of August

    US president acknowledges that completing airlift by 31 August depends on Taliban continuing to cooperate Joe Biden has rejected the pleas of domestic and international allies to keep troops in Afghanistan for evacuation efforts beyond the end of the month, citing the growing threat of a terrorist attack. In a move likely to heighten criticism that America is abandoning Afghan partners to the Taliban, the US president made clear that he is resolved to withdraw forces from Kabul airport by next T

  • Lorde Has Cleansed Herself of Social Media

    James welcomes Lorde for a chat as part of her week-long residency at the show celebrating her new album, "Solar Power." And he asks her about stepping away from all social media, and she shares what app's comment section she's turned to fill that void. And the two talk about what fans can expect from her tour next year.

  • Black Lives Matter supporters' house spray-painted with the words 'All Lives Matter'

    An Ohio home of Black Lives Matter supporters was spray-painted on Aug. 20 with the words "All Lives Matter," according to security footage.

  • Exclusive: 9 evacuated from Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the U.S.

    Only nine people evacuated from Afghanistan to the U.S. since the Taliban takeover have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a government document obtained by Yahoo News. Even so, COVID procedures and testing have slowed down the processing of evacuees.

  • Be wary of those ‘flying’ snails seen around the North Carolina coast, officials say

    Sea butterflies spotted along NC coast ― and they’re not as gentle as you may think

  • Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

    Herschel Walker said he "can't sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. “America is the greatest country in the world, but too many politicians in Washington are afraid to say that,” Walker said Wednesday in his first statement as a Senate candidate after filing to run Tuesday. Walker faces some key questions: Will the first-time candidate prove to be a good politician and fundraiser?

  • Madagascar on the brink of climate change-induced famine

    The country is on the brink of experiencing the world's first "climate change famine", the UN says.

  • Taliban could sell data about U.S. military operations to China, former State Department official warns

    Taliban could sell data about U.S. military operations to China, former State Department official warns

  • Afghanistan: Terror attack warning issued for Kabul airport

    The US, Australia and the UK have all told citizens and visa holders not to travel to the airport.

  • 25 Best Board Games for Families

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 best board games for families. You can skip our detailed analysis of the board games industry, and go directly to the 5 Best Board Games for Families. Board games have been seeing a decline in popularity all over the world since people have switched […]

  • Biden: U.S on track to finish Afghanistan evacuations by Aug. 31

    President Biden said Tuesday the U.S. military is on track to finish its evacuation efforts and depart Afghanistan by Aug. 31, emphasizing the growing threat that the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan poses to U.S. troops on the ground in Kabul.

  • Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

    Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his nearly 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones, has died peacefully, surrounded by his family in a London hospital at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. A member of one the world’s most famous and iconic bands – Watts and the early lineup of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones and Bill Wyman were at the forefront of rock’s British invasion of America in the 1960s… the Stones breaking records with multi-million-dollar grossing global tours that continue to this day. Fellow rock superstar Paul McCartney in a video posted to social media called Watts’ death a ‘huge blow’ to the Stones. Elton John wrote (quote): “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.” And Sheryl Crow said: “A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe.” Watts recently pulled out of a 13-date U.S. tour with the Stones planned for September after undergoing an emergency procedure. He had played drums on all of the Rolling Stone’s 30 albums and on every one of their tours.