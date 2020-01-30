CRB expands architectural design capabilities in Orange County

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Top ENR-ranking design and construction firm, CRB, has announced it has expanded its architectural design capabilities and client base in the western region with the addition of all the employees of Orange County-based architectural firm R2A Architecture (R2A).

"This addition provides our new Orange County office with much needed architectural thought leadership and talent, well-versed in the complex industries we serve," said Matthew Khair, CRB's Western Regional Leader – Design Services. "We are thrilled to bolster our capabilities in Orange County and throughout the region with the addition of these employees to CRB."

CRB's strong resume combined with the unparalleled reputation of R2A's employees creates a team that will serve our combined list of clients even better and expand into new client accounts.

"We could not be more excited to join CRB, a respected industry leader," said Etienne Runge, CEO and co-founder of R2A. "Many of our employees are already familiar with CRB from previous interactions and recent support we've provided on active projects. We look forward to what our new relationship will bring to the industry."

R2A Vice President and co-founder, Lucien Runge, said, "Because R2A team members are experienced conceptual designers, we are thrilled to join with a vibrant group of strong design architects who have already proven their prowess in advancing their clients' mission-based projects through excellent design. It is this client focus that sets our combined team apart from other design firms."

CRB welcomed the R2A team's seven staff members to the office in Tustin on Jan. 2, 2020.

