Is CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (HKG:1786) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend?

Dividend paying stocks like CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (HKG:1786) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment yields a solid 4.3%, although it has only been paying for three years. A 4.3% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying CRCC High-Tech Equipment for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

SEHK:1786 Historical Dividend Yield, November 13th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, CRCC High-Tech Equipment paid out 45% of its profit as dividends. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Unfortunately, while CRCC High-Tech Equipment pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

With a strong net cash balance, CRCC High-Tech Equipment investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of CRCC High-Tech Equipment's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. It has only been paying dividends for a few short years, and the dividend has already been cut at least once. This is one income stream we're not ready to live on. During the past three-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.04 in 2016, compared to CN¥0.05 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 7.7% per year over this time. CRCC High-Tech Equipment's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 7.7% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? CRCC High-Tech Equipment's earnings per share have shrunk at 26% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective, as even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.