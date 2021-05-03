This creamy brie and bacon pasta is the ultimate comfort food

Elizabeth Heiskell
·1 min read

Caterer, chef and author Elizabeth Heiskell of The Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy and impressive entertaining recipes from her new cookbook "Come On Over!: Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion." She shows us how to make creamy brie pasta with bacon, sausage-and-pepper-stuffed mushrooms and three-ingredient chocolate pots de crème.

Brie Pasta by Elizabeth Heiskell

I love this recipe because it comes together in a flash. Your guests will be blown away every time you serve this creamy, rich pasta.

Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms by Elizabeth Heiskell

Cream cheese and sausage is one of my family's favorite dips. This recipe takes it to a whole new level by stuffing it into bite-sized mushrooms. It's a portable pick-up guests will love.

Chocolate Pots de Crème by Elizabeth Heiskell

Your guests will never know that their decadent delicious dessert only required three ingredients and minutes to make. This is a showstopper every single time!

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these:

Chicken Divan by Elizabeth Heiskell

Grilled Peaches with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto by Elizabeth Heiskell

