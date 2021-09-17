Spain’s Grifols Bids for Creat’s Blood-Plasma Firm Biotest

Aaron Kirchfeld, Eyk Henning and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Grifols SA made an offer for German blood-plasma supplier Biotest AG, which is controlled by China’s Creat Group Corp.

Grifols offered 43 euros for each ordinary share and 37 euros for each preferred share, the Spanish company said Friday. That’s 23% and 4.2% higher respectively to Thursday’s closing prices.

Creat’s Tiancheng unit controls about 90% of Dreieich, Germany-based Biotest’s common stock.

Barcelona-based Grifols, which has a market value of almost 12 billion euros ($14.1 billion), has been expanding in the U.S. and Asia through plasma-related acquisitions over the last several years.

Creat is also in advanced talks to sell its U.K.-based blood-plasma firm Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. A private equity consortium of Bain Capital and Advent International has been pursuing the asset, which has also attracted interest from rival buyout firm Permira, Bloomberg News reported previously.

Representatives for BPL couldn’t be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

The two transactions would see the Chinese group unwind a large part of a series of overseas acquisitions that began in 2016. Creat also owns a stake in domestic blood plasma firm Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co.

Creat’s shopping spree was upended when it drew scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which first forced it to sell Biotest’s U.S. operations.

Earlier this year, Creat offloaded BPL’s U.S. plasma centers. The sale of the U.S. activities hurts the overall scale of Creat’s blood-plasma business and undermines the strategic rationale for the acquisitions, the people said. North America historically accounts for about half the global blood-plasma market, according to Biotest data.

