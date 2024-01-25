CREATE and Farmshed receive $50,000 grant to create community hub inside former Stevens Point convent

STEVENS POINT – A collaborative community space at the center of the former convent in Stevens Point is closer to opening after receiving a $50,000 grant.

The Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin awarded the 2024 Major Projects Grant to CREATE Portage County and Central Rivers Farmshed to support the groups’ collaborative hub for innovation, according to a release from the foundation.

The space, which previously was called the IDEA Center, will stand in the middle of Berkshire at the Grove, a redevelopment project at the former Sisters of Saint Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis Convent Complex on Maria Drive. That project has turned the former convent space into apartment units designed to be affordable for families and seniors.

The collaborative space Farmshed and CREATE are working on will fill the 26,000-square-foot space where the former chapel once stood and will focus on highlighting arts, culture, entrepreneurship and progressive food items. The project aims to honor the history and legacy of the Sisters who worked to support the community.

Farmshed and CREATE have been working together since early on in the project, with Farmshed focusing on a kitchen plan in 2022, said Maggie Marquardt, CREATE’s executive director. The partnership was formalized last year.

How will the organizations use this space?

CREATE focuses on cultivating creativity, cultural endeavors and helping support entrepreneurs, so the group aims to use this space to highlight emerging artists and entrepreneurs to help bring their ideas and visions to life.

Farmshed focuses on access to healthy food and supporting local businesses. The group aims to use the space to create an extensive commercial kitchen, addressing issues with food entrepreneurship in the northern portion of Wisconsin and focusing on economic development and creating jobs.

Both groups together will use the space to continue the community service that the Sisters valued.

Trevor Drake, the executive director of Farmshed, said the Sisters’ educational work accounts for the original farm-to-table efforts in Stevens Point.

“The entire complex was once a working farm for the Sisters, who were completely self-sufficient,” he said. “It is an honor for Farmshed to have the opportunity to bring that work back into their home.”

He said the formal partnership built with CREATE will potentially enhance the vibrancy of the whole area.

The space itself will feature coworking spaces, meeting areas and venues for events. Marquardt said the adaptive reuse of the convent space showcases the spirit of collaboration, preserves a rich history and forges a path that aligns with both organization’s missions to inspire the community through arts and new ideas.

Max Trzebiatowski, the community foundation’s board president-elect, said the collaboration is important to the community, offering a way to reuse a historic place while uniting resources to support entrepreneurship and local food.

“I’m excited to see what this project and partnership will help create,” he said.

When will the collaborative space open?

Marquardt said the organizations expect the space to be finished by this spring and will determine a more definitive timeline in the next few weeks for moving into the new space. In the meantime, both organizations continue to raise funds for the project, she said.

A look at the convent's history in Stevens Point

The entire convent complex is full of history, as recently acknowledged by the Wisconsin Historical Society. The group announced in November the addition of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis Convent Complex in the National Register of Historic Places.

The legacy dates back more than 120 years. In the early 1900s, Polish members of the School Sisters of St. Francis left their German-American order and established the Sisters of St. Joseph order in 1901.

The center promoted education at its core. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Stevens Point complex became the founding motherhouse and teacher training academy of the congregation. They established St. Joseph Academy, a high school that later taught day students as well as members of the order. The Sisters also created St. Joseph Junior College within the convent. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, about 40,000 students were enrolled in schools through the order in 1964.

Starting with 46 founding members, the group grew to become the largest Polish sisterhood in the country as more Polish immigrants arrived in the United States.

In the building itself, the first section was built in the early 1900s, adding on in 1915. In 1965, crews tore down the original chapel and built a new one. They also added a new wing dedicated to assisted-living units.

Preserving the history and legacy has always been forefront while planning the redevelopment of the convent space.

Central Capital purchased the property from the Sisters of St. Joseph in March 2022 and have since worked closely with the Sisters to honor the history as the company redeveloped. The Sisters wanted the property to continue to help support the community and focus on education and inclusion.

