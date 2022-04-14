How To Create a Financial Timeline To Achieve Your Big Goals in an Uncertain Future

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

Whether you're planning to buy a home later this year or planning for a retirement that's decades away, life will happen in between.

Tips: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your Daily Life
Be Aware: 50 Ways You're Throwing Money Away

A job loss, unexpected medical bills or even a blown transmission can throw your money plans into chaos. That's why, no matter your goals, you need to create a financial timeline that's flexible enough to roll with the punches -- and boy, are there plenty of punches to roll with nowadays.

Ever-rising inflation, record-high gas prices, the ongoing pandemic and global turmoil might make you think that now just isn't the right time to try to cobble together a financial timeline.

In fact, all of that makes it exactly the right time.

"Even amidst increasing uncertainty, the foundational principles of personal finance are the same," said Grant Sabatier, author of "Financial Freedom" and co-founder of Bank Bonus. "Uncertainty adds an added level of urgency to making sure that you set up and follow a financial timeline."

Here's how to get started.

mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

Find Out Where You Stand

Before you can build a roadmap for your financial future, you have to take inventory of your finances as they stand today.

"The first step to building an effective financial timeline is getting an accurate picture of your current financial condition," said Melanie Hanson, editor in chief of EDI Refinance. "Take the time to calculate your income, savings, investments, debts, and expenses. This core information is going to be essential to creating an effective budget, which is a great short-term tool to help you reach the long-term goals in your timeline."

POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?

lolostock / iStock.com
lolostock / iStock.com

Set Ambitious but Realistic Goals

Now it's time to determine what goals, exactly, your timeline is building toward, and what milestones you'll use to chart your progress along the way.

"Precise timelines, or deadlines, for reaching financial goals will differ by individual and family," said Sean Fox, president of Freedom Debt Relief and chief revenue officer of its parent company, Freedom Financial Network. "The key is to HAVE goals, and to create a plan for reaching those goals. The trick here is that it's generally not about setting specific money goals -- e.g., save $1 million by the time I'm 40. Rather, it's about setting goals for what you want to do and have in life, and then figuring out how you'll achieve those things."

Remember, goals without strategies and accountability are just dressed-up dreams.

"What gets measured gets managed," said Mark Chen, founder of Invest Long Term. "For your financial timeline, it's important to have realistic goals that can be quantified. It's all well and good to say you want to be a billionaire next year, but how are you going to do it? Everyone gets punched in the face at times. Budgets can be a lot tighter now with $5 gas. You can make your financial timeline flexible and durable by making sure your goals don't change, but you find new strategies to reach your goals."

FG Trade / iStock.com
FG Trade / iStock.com

Make Your Budget Your Roadmap

Now that you know what you're working with, and you have goals that your timeline is working toward, you can only expect to succeed if you're keeping track of your debits and credits.

"It starts with your budgeting system and making it as realistic as possible," said Nunzio Ross, a financial expert who went on to become the founder and CEO of Majesty Coffee. "A full view of the money going in and out of your funds is crucial in ensuring a financially stable future. It is the only time when you will be able to identify your short-term and long-term plans and adjust them to your spending, saving, and investment habits along the way."

Just remember, in 2022, all budgets must be designed to travel on rocky roads.

"In the same vein, establishing the budget to include emergency funds can help you adjust to uncertain and unpredictable economic times that may come in the future," Ross said. "It's a healthy practice to ensure financial security and agility when the need calls."

Tinnakorn Jorruang / iStock.com
Tinnakorn Jorruang / iStock.com

Grow Your Money

No matter the goal, all financial timelines share one thing in common -- a sum of money as the desired outcome. Unless you inherit a windfall, the only way to get there is little by little.

"Start setting aside a little bit of money for no reason whatsoever," said CPA and MBA Tatiana Tsoir. "Just 50-100 bucks a month can make a drastic difference in your safety net. If possible, consider investing even a small amount of savings and you will enjoy the side effects of the power of compounding. Let your money work for you as hard as you are working for it."

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Checklist for Your Financial Timeline

Jarod Tibbetts of COUNTRY Financial created the following checklist for creating almost any financial timeline, whether the goal is saving for college, saving for a car, saving for kids or saving for retirement.

  1. Take advantage of still-low interest rates by consolidating your credit cards and other toxic debt.

  2. Harvest extra money by cutting expendable bills, like overlapping streaming services, sports packages, lattes and landlines -- every little bit adds up!

  3. Treat savings as an expense and pay yourself before you pay the rest of your bills.

  4. Invest in your health -- poor health is expensive and goals aren't worth achieving if you're too sick to enjoy them.

  5. Take care of your belongings -- from maintaining your car to avoiding frozen pipes, routine upkeep saves you money in the long run.

  6. Revisit your insurance policies to make sure you're not overpaying for coverage you don't need or that you can't get the same coverage for less.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Create a Financial Timeline To Achieve Your Big Goals in an Uncertain Future

Recommended Stories

  • Why Savers Aren’t Getting Higher Rates With Today’s Red-Hot Inflation

    While the Federal Reserve is raising its target short-term interest rate, experts don't expect yields on deposit accounts as quickly as rates on loans or as high as they once had.

  • Suze Orman Says Couples Should Never Do This With Their Money

    Managing money as a couple can be complicated, whether you are married or in any sort of a committed relationship. If you're currently sharing your life with a partner, it may be worth reading some professional advice about how to effectively manage your money together. Personal finance guru Suze Orman has provided some tips, including a warning about what couples should never do.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sec. Galvin: Why aren’t savings account interest rates going up, too?

    Interest rates are creeping back up on credit cards, loans and mortgages, but remain shockingly low on traditional savings accounts.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • 8 Savings Mistakes To Avoid at All Costs

    You don't need to know much about finances to know how important it is to save money. Most CPAs and CFPs recommend having at least three months' worth of emergency savings in the bank -- a figure that...

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • This Simple 401(k) Strategy Can Help Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

    Building a million-dollar portfolio may not be out of reach if you set goals and commit to making intentional moves every year.

  • GameStop's Candles Are Showing a Top Reversal Pattern

    Shares of video game retailer GameStop have been on a wild ride for more than a year but the most recent upswing is looking tired and vulnerable to a fresh decline. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of GME, below, we can see that prices made a runup last month on heavy volume and prices doubled in short order. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moved up quickly and then down as prices retreated.

  • Here's when Indiana's $125 automatic taxpayer refund will hit your account

    Indiana residents will be payed either by check or through direct deposit, depending on how they filed their 2021 tax returns.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • 7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

    As many as 7.5 million federal student loan borrowers could have their default status expunged when payments resume.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”