Gun violence is a public health crisis.

In the U.S., gun violence affects people of all ages and races, but disproportionately impacts young adult males and racial/ethnic minorities. Of U.S. residents ages 15-24, homicide by gun is the second-leading cause of death for Hispanic males and the leading cause of death for non-Hispanic blacks.

It is apparent that gun violence poses a threat to American life and an immense burden on our society in many ways. Guns are a weapon of choice for homicide and suicide, and gun violence costs the U.S. $280 billion annually.

Most importantly, gun violence impacts our country’s future potential. When a child dies by gun violence, they lose decades of potential. They lose the opportunity to contribute to our society, pursue their passions and make our country a better place.

When compared to other communicable and infectious diseases, gun violence often poses a larger burden on society in terms of potential years of life lost. In 2019, firearm deaths accounted for 925,023 years of potential life lost before the age of 65 — more than diabetes, stroke and liver disease combined. Nearly 40,000 American lives of all ages were lost to gun violence in 2019, more than the number of Americans killed in car crashes.

Gun violence poses one the most threatening public health concerns and affects the well-being and safety of all Americans. It is essential that our policymakers and public health workers come together to create a public health approach to gun violence prevention. Research into gun violence is necessary to develop interventions that address the risk and protective factors of gun violence at a societal level.

First, it is essential that we define gun violence as a public health problem. In doing so, we will identify a need for researchers and policymakers to collaborate. Resources should be allocated to fund research on gun violence to gather reliable data. Distributing this data will inform our policymakers on where the problems lie, and where preventative strategies can be implemented.

Studying gun violence will help identify specific risk factors at the individual level and at the societal level. Naming these risk factors will allow for organizations to develop effective strategies of combating gun violence and promoting protective factors instead.

In addition, it is essential that we test these prevention strategies to determine whether they are effective and if they should be conducted on a routine basis. If so, we need to ensure our society adopts these prevention strategies to support those at elevated risk for violence.

Lastly, tackling the underlying problems of gun violence such as poverty, lack of economic opportunity and exposure to violence is key in protecting our country.

Our country is suffering and our children are dying. Gun violence is not new, and it is not inevitable. By defining gun violence as a public health epidemic and allocating resources to understand the risk factors, we can find opportunities for intervention and prevention.

If we join forces, we can stop gun violence and allow our children to grow up in a safe America.

Isabella Amador is a first-year medical student at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

