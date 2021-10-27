How to Create the Right Rent Budget for You

Refinery29

A few years ago, in the interest of learning how to do a little more with my money, I asked my dad about how he learned to budget. I wasn’t surprised when he quickly brought up emergency savings funds. My dad and I have similar money philosophies (risk-averse savers), and as such, I felt pretty confident about my emergency savings account. I’d always heard that it was best to have six months of living expenses saved in a liquid cash fund, and I’ve done my best to stick to that advice since I’ve