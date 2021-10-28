How to create a spooky cauldron for trick-or-treat

Good Morning America

Halloween is days away, and if you are still wondering how to get into the spirit, missed out on snagging a costume or you're looking for fun, festive ideas, why not add a little sweet treat to your nails? Celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend is helping many of us do just that with one of his recent Candy Crush-inspired nail looks done on Khloe Kardashian. One of the great things about this look is that it's perfect for Halloween, but can also be worn throughout the entire holiday season.