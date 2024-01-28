Creating biodiversity one landscape at a time | Gardener State

Monmouth University hosted Doug Tallamy on Jan. 23 for a talk on creating a Homegrown National Park Network, by growing native plants in our own backyards.

Tallamy is a professor of Entomology at the University of Delaware and best-selling author of the book “Nature’s Best Hope.” Tallamy’s talk focused on what individuals can do in their own backyards to create ecological landscapes that can help to improve biodiversity in the Garden State.

Tallamy stated that one of the most important things we can do to support biodiversity is to plant native plant species in our landscapes. Native plants support a wide range of native insects, including butterflies and moths, and these insects are a major food source for birds. By planting native plants, we are establishing the foundation of the food chain and restoring the health and function of the local ecosystem.

Caterpillars that feed on the plants are eaten by birds and are used to feed their nests of baby birds. Most non-native plant species do not support very many of our local insect or bird populations in the same way that native plants can.

A very useful tool to help bring your garden to life can be found at nativeplantfinder.nwf.org. This online resource offers specific lists of native plants ranked by the number of butterflies and moths that use them as caterpillar host plants. Clicking on the link and entering your zip code leads to a vast assortment of native plants that have proven to succeed well in your area. Included in the list of natives are flowers, grasses, trees and shrubs.

In discussing native species, Tallamy emphasized “Keystone Species,” the most important flora of our native ecosystem. Keystone species being analogous to the “key” stone in ancient Roman arches. Remove the “key” stone and the arch collapses. Remove keystone plants and the diversity and abundance of many essential insect species will be diminished.

Keystone Species are the plants that have formed symbiotic relationships with native wildlife over millions of years, creating the most productive and sustainable wildlife habitat. Keystone plants are unique to local food webs within ecoregions.

At the top of Tallamy’s list of “Keystone Species” is the oak. The native oak can support the caterpillars of over 500 species of butterflies and moths, which happens to be the critical food source for over 96 percent of our songbirds. To illustrate the importance of the oak as a keystone species, a pair of Carolina chickadees require between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars to raise just one brood of young. The chickadees, among many other birds, rely on the oaks.

Along with “Keystone Species,” Tallamy discussed his Homegrown National Park initiative. This is a collective effort of individual homeowners, property owners, land managers, farmers and anyone with some soil to plant in to start a new habitat by planting native plants and removing most invasive plants. He emphasized that as large as our National Park System is, it is far too small and separated to provide enough habitat for the many animals that depend on our natural areas for their survival. The initial goal of Homegrown National Park is for homeowners to collectively plant 20 million acres of native plant species in their yards, throughout the United States. This represents approximately one-half of the green lawns of privately-owned property.

Tallamy’s message calls for small efforts by many people to create new ecological networks that will enlarge populations of plants and animals throughout the county. The Home Grown National Park organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The website, homegrownnationalpark.org/about-us/, is very helpful.

William Errickson is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County. Dennis McNamara is an agriculture program associate at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Creating biodiversity one landscape at a time | Gardener State