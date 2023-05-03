Creating a path forward to reduce juvenile crime in Memphis | Opinion

In February, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis addressed the city council and told the story of an 11-year-old boy who had been arrested nine times and amassed 19 charges including multiple robbery, carjacking, and weapons charges. While this child may be particularly young, he is representative of a major issue facing Memphis - an increase in juvenile crime.

In November of last year, the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission issued a report that found a 42% increase in juvenile arrestees and concluded that in 2022 juveniles were charged with 151 aggravated assault charges, 124 carjacking charges, and 96 aggravated robberies. Memphis is not alone in this kind of surge, though. After decades of decline, serious juvenile violence began dramatically increasing in 2020.

Juvenile offending, like adult criminality, concentrates among a very small number of offenders. These juveniles are typically either associated with or being recruited into street gangs and often pressured by adults to commit serious violent offenses.

Thankfully, there are well-documented ways to reduce that kind of offending. Look to Louisville, Kentucky for a recent example of solutions.

Learning from Louisville

In recent years, Louisville has experienced substantial increases in juvenile violence, with arrest rates for juvenile homicide suspects 50% higher than national average and a majority of carjacking arrestees being under 18 in 2020 and 2021. This prompted Republican State Representative Kevin Bratcher to begin working on what would become House Bill 3, a comprehensive violent juvenile offender accountability and treatment bill. While some of House Bill 3 dealt with issues specific to Louisville, many of its provisions offer policies and best practices worth adopting in Tennessee.

Most importantly, the bill required that any juvenile charged with a serious violent offense such as murder, rape, robbery, burglary in the first degree, and so on, be immediately detained for a period not to exceed 48 hours. This mandatory detention serves two purposes. It not only protects the public and the juvenile by disrupting the cycle of violence but it also ensures meaningful time for mental health and drug abuse evaluations and comprehensive evaluations of the risks posed by the juvenile before a judge ultimately determines long-term release conditions or pretrial detention.

They also funded a new detention center in Louisville and a myriad of treatment programs intended to get juveniles with one foot in the streets and one foot in civil society back on the right track. This includes funding cognitive behavioral therapy which is being used to effectively get serious juvenile offenders back on a positive life course. Why fund programs in facilities and not just in the community? Treatment programs for high-risk juveniles are most effective after 200 hours of treatment.

Finally, the new law creates early intervention points for truant youth who showed no improvement in their diversion programs. It does so by allowing an interdisciplinary team to alter the treatment modalities earlier and a judge to hold non-compliant parents accountable if they willingly refuse to aid in their child’s diversion plan. Unresolved truancy is strongly predictive of future juvenile delinquency and even adult criminality. So, getting it right with those kids today can prevent serious violence tomorrow.

We didn’t get here overnight, and the reasons for the spike in juvenile crime in Memphis are multifaceted. But the bottom line is that policy solutions similar to those enacted this year in Kentucky can help the city move forward and create a safer community and a more just and fair system.

Josh Crawford is the Director of Criminal Justice Initiatives at the Center for Opportunity.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Memphis can learn from Louisville in how to reduce juvenile crime