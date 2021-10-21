Creating rainbow pottery with liquid porcelain
Sean Forest Roberts and Valeri Aleksandrov of Forest Ceramic Co. have developed a slip-casting technique to create rainbow marbling on porcelain wares. Their carving and marbling processes are inspired by the randomness of structures in nature. Each colored vase is one of a kind. For more, visit: https://www.forestceramic.com/ https://www.instagram.com/forestceramicco/ https://www.tiktok.com/@forest.ceramic.co https://www.facebook.com/forestceramicco https://www.pinterest.com/forestceramicco/_created/