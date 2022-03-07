Creating a Ripple Effect: Associates at the Heart of Engagement and Innovation

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kohler Co.

I-Prize-winning associates Delia Mixon and Guarav Verma | Images credit: Kohler

Instilling a sense of purpose in employees not only benefits workplace culture but can have a broader impact on business and society. Today, workers are looking for companies that share their values. A recent Unily study found that 65 percent of workers are more likely to work for more sustainable employers — not just because of values, but because they believe that a sustainable employer will care about them more, offer more impactful work, and provide satisfaction and engagement.

Nevertheless, recent workplace trends are telling us that the concept of purpose needs to translate from words to action. Fostering purpose among employees first drives innovation and encourages new ways of thinking from all corners of the business. Kohler has embraced this notion and engages its associates to deliver on its promise of “Believing in Better.” Guided by this strategy, Kohler leverages the expertise of its associates to develop tangible solutions to build a better planet, better communities and better lives.

