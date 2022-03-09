Creating Shared Value by Advancing Regenerative Food Systems at Scale

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- 3BL Alerts

Nestlé has published its Creating Shared Value (CSV) and Sustainability Report 2021, providing an update on performance for each of its material issues and its intention to advance regenerative food systems at scale. The report also explains the interconnected nature of the challenge and the work that lies ahead.

“The Report shares detailed information on progress on our focus areas and commitments which we know is important to all of our stakeholders,” said Rob Cameron, Global Head of Public Affairs and ESG Engagement “for example, we are pleased to share that we have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 4 million tonnes, passing peak carbon, and decoupling our emissions from growth.”

Building on its Net Zero Roadmap, the Report explains how Nestlé is supporting the development of food systems that protect, renew and restore the environment, improve the livelihoods of farmers and enhance the resilience and well-being of farming communities. Highlights from the 2021 Report include the following:

Achieving 97.2% deforestation-free primary supply chains for meat, palm oil, pulp and paper, soya and sugar

Offering farmers technical, scientific, and financial support to begin adopting regenerative agriculture practices

Releasing a new Human Rights Framework and Roadmap to enhance due diligence and develop action plans to address our most salient human rights issues

Responding to consumer demand for products that deliver great taste and nutritional value while minimizing their environmental impacts, such as our new plant-based products Vuna and Wunda

Bureau Veritas has long provided independent assurance of the information included in Nestlé’s annual Creating Shared Value and Sustainability report. This year, EY has also assured nine key performance indicators of high strategic importance. As part of this engagement, EY also reviewed additional indicators that are related to those nine KPIs. Nestlé engaged EY to strengthen stakeholder confidence in the data it reports and in anticipation of increased regulation of sustainability reporting and assurance. This level of assurance demonstrates an increased integration of Nestlé’s sustainability activities and business performance.

The report was produced in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (Core). Nestlé also applied the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standard for the Processed Foods sector and World Economic Forum Stakeholder Capitalism metrics.

Since its foundation, Nestlé has strived to create value both for its shareholders and for society. The Creating Shared Value and Sustainability Report 2021 builds on our previous work and sets out Nestlé’s intention to advance regenerative food systems at scale. The full report can be found at: www.nestle.com/csv-report-2021

