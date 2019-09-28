Creating the Super Avocado

Students at the National Laboratory of Genomics for Biodiversity in Guanajuanto, Mexico, Aug. 22, 2019. (Celia Talbot Tobin/The New York Times)

In the early 1990s, a young Australian chef named Bill Granger had a bright idea: Why not spread avocado on toast?

Nearly three decades after that successful experiment, the long and sometimes bizarre history of the avocado has reached a new and potentially controversial turning point — albeit without the Instagram potential of avocado toast. As climate change threatens the fruit’s place on brunch menus, some scientists are now asking: Why not edit its DNA?

Last month, a team of scientists in the United States and Mexico announced that it had mapped the DNA sequences of several types of avocados, including the popular Hass variety. That research is likely to become the foundation for breeding techniques and genetic modifications designed to produce avocados that can resist disease or survive in drier conditions.

Whether they realize it or not, this could be big news for toast-munching hipsters. Already, rising temperatures are disrupting the avocado supply chain, causing price increases across the United States that have also been exacerbated by trade uncertainty.

“Because of climate change, temperature might not be the same, humidity might not be the same, the soil might be different, new insects will come, and diseases will come,” said Luis Herrera-Estrella, a plant genomics professor at Texas Tech University who led the avocado project. “We need to be prepared to contend with all these inevitable challenges.”

The history of the avocado dates back to the Aztecs, who named the fruit “āhuacatl,” sometimes used as slang for “testicle.” Thousands of years later, Granger is often credited with being the first chef to serve avocado toast, which is now a staple of the millennial diet, a symbol of modern decadence and an Instagram sensation.

In an interview, Granger, perhaps the earliest avocado engineer, said he approved of the genetic research. But the project has left him with a few questions about the future of his beloved fruit.

“How are they mucking around with it?” he asked. “What are they changing?”

The answer is that the avocado is not changing — at least, not yet. In recent years, scientists have sequenced the genomes of a number of fruits, including bananas, tomatoes and apples, and have used that information to create genetically modified varieties. But a genetically modified avocado is still a long way off, partly because avocado trees can take at least three years to mature.

As climate change intensifies, however, the challenges facing the avocado industry are becoming increasingly urgent. The heat wave in California last year disrupted the development of this summer’s avocado crop, forcing suppliers to import fruit from abroad. As a result, the wholesale price of a box of four dozen avocados more than doubled to between $70 and $80, from $35, said Jim Donovan, an executive at California avocado supplier Mission Produce.

“It was probably the highest sustained price level that we’ve seen in the industry ever,” Donovan said.

Over the next few years, heat waves will become more common, scientists and industry experts predict, potentially leading to even more severe shortages. A recent study by scientists in California estimated that climate change could reduce the state’s avocado production, which last year totaled 300 million pounds, by 40% over the next three decades.

“There are avocados that grow in very hot places with little water, and there are avocados that grow more in rainy places,” Herrera-Estrella said. “If we can identify genes that confer heat tolerance and drought tolerance, then we can engineer the avocados for the future.”

Still, the genetic research is likely to be controversial. Even though 90% of scientists consider genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, safe to eat, many environmental advocacy groups oppose genetic alterations. They argue that the practice has driven an increase in pesticide use as well as unwanted changes in nutritional content.

Herrera-Estrella and his collaborators in Mexico have already had to navigate the complex politics of biotechnology.

Their avocado project began in 2012 with a $2.5 million grant from the Mexican agriculture ministry. Three years later, however, the government — which has grown increasingly resistant to genetic research and biotechnology over the years — declined to renew the funding, forcing the team to cobble together money from other sources. Mexico’s agriculture ministry did not respond to a request for comment.