Creatio Introduces a Major Update to Its Low-Code Platform for Process Management and CRM

BOSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced the major update to its platform and products. Creatio version 7.16 features a wide range of enhancements to its core superpowers: low-code platform to make everyone a developer; BPM engine to change processes faster, and unified CRM to align sales, marketing and service.

"At Creatio, we are building a world where everyone can automate business ideas in minutes. Creatio version 7.16 is designed to help build and transform customer-facing and operational processes across an entire organization faster and easier. The 7.16 enhancements support our firm-wide mission to help companies accelerate with significant improvements to our low-code platform and core CRM products," says Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio.

Creatio version 7.16 features over 500 updates, enhancements and tweaks. The key platform improvements include advanced capabilities for Machine Learning model configurations, revamped UI and UX for increased user-efficiency, and improved tools for process flow management. With the latest updates, users will get tools to import .bpmn processes and automatically convert them into executable processes.

Revamped products for marketing, sales and service teams will help Creatio customers better understand customer needs and deliver more effective engagements. Among the key enhancements, Creatio v.7.16 features upgraded low-code tools for easier campaigns personalization, enhanced tools for sales forecasting, and advanced AI tools for the most relevant next-best offer recommendations. Service agents will have a better view of how the system calculates case resolution time and which SLA was used for calculation. Financial Services Creatio users will automate industry-specific processes with greater ease thanks to the updated UI and functionality improvements.

The Creatio Portal functionality has been updated to contribute to building long-lasting relationships with partners and customers: from the ability to create custom affiliate programs to extended tools enabling planning of joint marketing campaigns and budgets.

In addition, the responsiveness time for all products has been optimized. Creatio's mobile app now provides users with dramatically increased performance – 4X faster offline data import and export and 6X faster synchronization of metadata. It also features numerous UX and UI improvements, additional frameworks, such as .NET Core and PostgreSQL, as well as OData 4 standard support, and more.

Watch online showcase of all the updates in Creatio version 7.16.

