Creation of 3D Home Tours Soared in March as Stay-at-Home Orders Expanded

At a time when face-to-face interactions are being limited or outright banned in parts of the country, home sellers, buyers, renters and their agents are increasingly turning to technology. The number of 3D Home tours created on Zillow in March was 188% higher than the previous month. In the last week of March alone, created tours jumped more than five times (+408%) from a typical week in February.

Listings that feature a 3D Home tour are labeled with a tag that helps them stand out. In March, listings with 3D Home tours received about 50% more site visitors and were saved about 60% more frequently.

Multifamily rental listings saw by far the biggest jump in the number of 3D Home tours created. Tours for that listing type increased an incredible 3,714% from the month prior during the last week of March, and 2,327% over the full month. More tours were created for single-family home rentals as well, though not to the same degree, up 388% in the last week of March and 165% monthly.

Among only for-sale homes, creation of 3D Home tours nearly doubled in March, up 89%. As more jurisdictions issued stay-at-home orders or guidance, more tours were created toward the end of the month. The number of tours created for for-sale homes jumped 192% in the last week of March compared to an average week in February, and jumped as much as 269% in a single day on March 27.

About a quarter of recent home buyers say they prefer 3D tours to in-person viewing, and 46% said they wish more listings included 3D tours, according to the latest Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report. 3D tours could become even more prevalent moving forward as sellers target younger generations. Gen Z and Millennial buyers — the largest group of potential buyers — reported the highest share for both responses (37% and 56%, respectively).

