Creative Enterprise Holdings Limited (HKG:3992) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 19% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Creative Enterprise Holdings (HKG:3992). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Creative Enterprise Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Creative Enterprise Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Creative Enterprise Holdings is:

7.8% = HK$22m ÷ HK$278m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every HK$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of HK$0.08.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Creative Enterprise Holdings' Earnings Growth And 7.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Creative Enterprise Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Creative Enterprise Holdings has shown a modest net income growth of 6.0% over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Creative Enterprise Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 16% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

SEHK:3992 Past Earnings Growth April 22nd 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Creative Enterprise Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Creative Enterprise Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Creative Enterprise Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.