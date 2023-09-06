Creative Learning Alliance acquires old Joplin library building for future science center

Sep. 6—The Creative Learning Alliance finally has a home of its own for a STEAM-based museum after working toward that goal since 2017.

Joplin's mayor, Doug Lawson, acting on behalf of the City Council, handed the keys to the former public library building in the 300 block of South Main Street to the president of the alliance's board of directors, Audie Dennis, during a ceremony today.

The alliance paid the city $1 million for the property that will be the home for a museum with exhibits and projects intended to stimulate curiosity, exploration and creativity among children in STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

The permanent location for the museum is only blocks from a rental space the alliance had used at 905 S. Main St. for its learning activities.

"This location represents a physical expansion from our temporary home at 905 Main St. and allows us to stay in the heart of Joplin to serve our region and educate people of all ages with hands-on, STEAM-focused learning," said Neely Myers, executive director of CLA.

The mayor said the location is a good fit for the mission of the science-based museum.

"The Creative Learning Alliance provides great opportunities for all ages and interests," the mayor said. "With the KCU medical school and the new dental school here in Joplin, this facility fits in well by exploring new educational opportunities while offering a fun and unique way to learn. We are very excited to have them as part of our downtown and wish them great success in their work."

The Creative Learning Alliance is a recent endeavor, emerging in 2017 when community volunteers and leaders worked on a grassroots effort to develop a strategic plan for community improvement, Vision 2022. That involved community discussions to develop ideas and goals that could be compiled into a plan for growth and development.

A STEAM-based children's museum was brought forward at that time by residents. It was among the points in the plan that received support by the Joplin City Council.

Those involved in the effort said at that time that they would launch the effort in steps, first seeking or building exhibits and finding places where they could offer exhibits on a temporary basis. They also said they would need to raise money, donations and sponsorships, and apply for grants to put together or acquire exhibits and eventually rent or buy a building to provide a permanent home.

At the time the Vision 2022 effort was underway, a new Joplin Public Library building had been built at 1901 E. 20th St. and the library operations had moved to that location. The 20th Street building provided more space for library services and was centrally located, goals of the library's board of directors. It also was intended to spur redevelopment along 20th Street after the 2011 Joplin tornado.

Since then, the library building on Main Street had been vacant, and several efforts to find a purpose for the building did not work out. As a result, the city began in October advertising it for sale for redevelopment or repurposing through a sealed bid process. Bids were due by Feb. 1.

Proposals had to include an offer price, a description of intended use, a financial plan, background on similar projects carried out by the bidder, and a projection of the economic impact the intended project would be expected to generate.

The building on Main Street was constructed in 1980 and the library opened there in 1981. The city and the library board had started to plan for a new library in 1976 but faced several hurdles in that effort that delayed plans for several years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.