Is Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited’s (NSE:CREATIVE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited (NSE:CREATIVE), with a market cap of ₹551m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Electronic companies, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into CREATIVE here.

How much cash does CREATIVE generate through its operations?

CREATIVE has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from ₹233m to ₹252m – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹22m , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of CREATIVE’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does CREATIVE’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of ₹736m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹920m, leading to a 1.25x current account ratio. For Electronic companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is CREATIVE’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 90%, CREATIVE can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether CREATIVE is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In CREATIVE’s, case, the ratio of 2.77x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

Although CREATIVE’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how CREATIVE has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Creative Peripherals and Distribution to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

