Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited (NSE:CREATIVE) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll evaluate Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited (NSE:CREATIVE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Creative Peripherals and Distribution:

0.22 = ₹62m ÷ (₹1.0b – ₹736m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Creative Peripherals and Distribution has an ROCE of 22%.

Is Creative Peripherals and Distribution’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Creative Peripherals and Distribution’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.5% average in the Electronic industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Creative Peripherals and Distribution’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Creative Peripherals and Distribution is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Creative Peripherals and Distribution’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Creative Peripherals and Distribution has total assets of ₹1.0b and current liabilities of ₹736m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 72% of its total assets. Creative Peripherals and Distribution’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.