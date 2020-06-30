Creative Planning Acquires Starfire Investment Advisers

Creative expands in Greater Detroit Market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Starfire Investment Advisers, a Registered Investment Advisory firm located in Southfield, Michigan. Starfire Investment Advisers provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients with approximately $530 million in Assets Under Management.

Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "Ron Humenny called me a few months ago letting me know he had spent several years talking with different RIAs, but had heard about Creative and didn't want to finish his search without a conversation. We hit it off and a few months later, got it done. Ron and I share both professional and personal interests, so we quickly got to know each other well. His practice matches our philosophy and we are going to be able to provide his clients with the additional services he was seeking."

Ron Humenny, President of Starfire Investment Advisers, said: "We built our practice over the past 29 years by always striving to put client interests first. We were in no rush to find a buyer. We sought the perfect partner. Thoroughly investigating all potential suitors was imperative. We sought a firm that shared our client-centric focus and fiduciary values. After discussions with twelve other firms, we found our ideal fit in Creative Planning. We are honored to join the Creative team and look forward to many years of providing the best possible service and value to our clients, utilizing Creative Planning's considerable resources."

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately $48 billion in assets across all 50 states.

