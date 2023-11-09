Creative unveils first true wireless headphones with MEMS drivers

The first step towards potentially an entire new type of listening experience is upon us. Creative has announced the release of the Aurvana Ace series, earbuds powered by Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) from the company xMEMS. The Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2 are considered to be the first proper TWS MEMS earbuds available for general consumers. News of their impending arrival first came back in August.

MEMS have been used in cellphones for years but haven't been capable of integration into earbuds until recently. The technology uses piezos and silicon, compared to typical speakers' coils and magnets. The claim is that MEMS can produce a sound with higher fidelity and durability while reducing power consumption. For instance, Creative's Aurvana Ace series has a frequency ranging from 5Hz to 40KHz.

According to Creative, the MEMS-based drivers are small flaps placed on silicon chips. "What makes this technology stand out is how it replicates sound when these flaps swiftly respond to short electrical signals," the company explains. "In doing so, these drivers are able to generate sound waves that closely mimic the way users naturally hear sounds in the world around them."

The Creative Aurvana Ace will retail for $130 and the Creative Aurvana Ace 2 will go for $150. Along with MEMS, both earbuds also have hybrid ANC, six built-in microphones and up to 24 hours of playtime. Each set is also IPX5 certified, meaning you can sweat all you want while wearing them. They are available for pre-order starting November 10, though an official release date has yet to be announced.