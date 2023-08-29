Creativity and camaraderie: Crust Kitchen & Bar will be on America's Best Restaurants

Crust Kitchen & Bar co-owners Chris Destito and Frank Belmont are two sides of the same coin. With complementary skill sets and an easy repartee, the business partners work together seamlessly.

“Chris and I are like yin and yang,” Belmont said. “That’s why we think our business partnership works. I’ve known him forever, for 25 years. I'd say we’re a pretty good match.”

The two men have worked in the restaurant industry for decades, at one point helping to run Destito’s family’s business The Savoy Restaurant.

While working side by side in 2019, they began brainstorming about what their ideal restaurant would look like and experimenting with sandwich recipes. The idea baked in the oven for a couple of years before Destito and Belmont took the leap.

Crust co-owner Frank Belmont handcrafts the restaurant's most popular sandwich, the Negotiator.

The restaurant, located in the new mixed-use development Air City Lofts in Rome, opened in September 2021. It offers soups, salads and sandwiches along with a well-stocked bourbon bar.

Crust will be featured on the YouTube show America’s Best Restaurants, which will film on location Thursday and air the episode on its channel in the coming weeks.

America's Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that focus attention on local, independently owned restaurants. The show will highlight popular dishes and include interviews with the owners.

Destito noticed people from America’s Best Restaurants commenting on Crust’s Facebook page, and the next thing he knew, the company reached out with interest in featuring the restaurant.

“They said, ‘It’ll be a great fit for what we do,’” Destito said.

Upper crust

Belmont and Destito are excited to share their inventive menu and their story with the nation. They’re debating which menu items to feature, but they know one thing for sure: they will highlight the Negotiator, which is by far Crust’s most popular sandwich.

Destito said that Crust has sold over 16,000 Negotiators in less than two years of being open.

The Negotiator is a flavor explosion piled on a warm slab of toasted baguette. It includes house-made fried chicken cutlets, bacon, mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and melty provolone cheese. It’s finished with a dab of Calabrian chili spread and a drizzle of honey.

Destito and Belmont like to name their menu items after significant people or events in their lives. The Negotiator is the nickname they gave to the commercial real estate agent who encouraged them to make Crust a reality.

“She's really sweet and a cool person, but if she needs to, she can turn up the heat,” Belmont said. “And that sandwich is the most balanced sandwich as far as flavor, with heat and sweetness. It’s very fitting.”

Destito and Belmont bring adventurous palates and experimental spirits to the curation of their menu. They draw from influences such as the American southwest for their rice bowls and Vietnamese cuisine for their banh mi sandwich.

Flavor and quality ingredients are key for the co-owners, who roast their meats in-house and try to make as many items from scratch as possible.

“It all works,” Belmont said. “We don’t have an identity crisis or anything, but I kind of like the fact that we might have a slight identity crisis because we jump around with what we want to do. As long as it tastes good.”

The Negotiator.

Regional food, pride

Destito wants national audiences to realize that there’s more to New York than New York City. He is glad that America’s Best Restaurants, which is also making a stop in Buffalo soon, will highlight the food of upstate New York.

Destito sees a welcome change coming over Rome, which he said became economically depressed when the Griffiss Air Force Base closed in 1995. Air City Lofts is located on the site of the former base.

He has noticed, especially in the past decade, businesses and economic development reinvigorating the area.

“The fact that upstate New York is getting attention for food and stuff like that is huge,” Destito said. “We love Rome in general. We put a very big investment into it because we see it coming back.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Crust Kitchen & Bar featured on America's Best Restaurants