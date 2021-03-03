Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Golden statue of former US president Donald Trump at CPAC&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

Golden statue of former US president Donald Trump at CPAC

(AFP via Getty)

The golden Donald Trump statue that appeared at last week’s conference for the country’s conservatives was actually made in China — rather than Mexico — the creator reportedly admitted.

Artist Tommy Zegan told reporters last week that the six foot statue of the former US president was assembled in Mexico — a country routinely belittled by Mr Trump.

It immediately went viral after it was wheeled into the hall at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida, for last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where Mr Trump delivered an address on Sunday.

Days afterwards, a business partner of Mr Zegan reached-out to Politico to say that while the golden statue was assembled in Mexico, where the creator lives as an American expat, the replica of the former president was in-fact made in China.

“Everything is made in China,” one of Mr Zegan’s business partners, Jose Mauricio Mendoza, told Político on Tuesday. “I want to be straight, because if I’m going to sell these statues, they have to be true.”

Read more: Trump’s speech at CPAC was enough to haunt your most surreal fever dreams

According to Mr Mendoza, the factory responsible was the Shijiazhuang D & Z Sculpture Co, in the country’s Hebei province.

A statement on the company’s website appears to confirm that it can “design, manufacture and supply bronze statues, stone sculptures, stainless steel sculptures and fibreglass or resin sculptures all across the world for interior or outdoor decor.”

Mr Zegan admitted on Tuesday that the golden statue was made in China, as alleged, Politico reported

He had claimed last week that the CPAC statue “was made in Mexico”, and that it took more than six months to assemble with the help of three men.

It was then transported to Tampa, Florida, where the fibreglass model was painted in chrome, and wheeled into the CAPC conference and dressed with a suit jacket, American-flag-themed shorts and flip-flop sandals.

As seen in social media videos and pictures, the model attracted attention among CPAC attendees and critics of the former president, who said the statue showed the party’s infatuation with Mr Trump, who is out of office.

Mr Zegan told CNN last week that he wanted to create the six foot model to counter previous replicas of the former president, which included a model of Mr Trump on the toilet, and that he hoped it would find its way into a future Trump presidential library.

"Two years ago, when I saw all those statues of naked Trump and Trump on a toilet, I said, 'You know what? I can do better,' " Mr Zegan said.

Mr Mendoza, however, added to Politico that he was “the architect of this,” and that Mr Zegan’s name was used because “no one is going to buy ‘Jose’ stuff, at least not a Donald Trump statue.”

The Independent has approached the Shijiazhuang D & Z Sculpture Co. and Mr Zegan for comment.

Read More

Trump asks supporters for more money in CPAC speech after raising $250 million for his Stop the Steal campaign

Hyatt Hotels says hate symbols ‘abhorrent’ amid comparisons of CPAC stage to Nazi rune

Trucks outside CPAC with ‘January 6th Reunion’ on them ahead of Trump speech

Recommended Stories

  • Supercut Shows How Trump's CPAC Speech Was Just A Regurgitation Of Fox News Rants

    A CNN montage shows Trump pushing Fox News' "false narratives and talking points" during his Conservative Political Action Conference address.

  • Some Fox News staff furious at ‘mini-Goebbels’ Kayleigh McEnany being hired as commentator, report says

    Former White House press secretary branded a ‘serial liar’ by critics

  • Trump supporters are planning to storm the Capitol again on 4 March, lawmaker warns

    Committee chair tells defence officials that QAnon supporters and others are considering a second attack on Congress, says ‘that is circulating online’

  • Stephen Colbert Turns Ted Cruz’s CPAC ‘Freedom’ Scream Against Him

    The "Late Show" called out the senator for staying loyal to Donald Trump, even after he criticized his wife and spread a conspiracy theory about his dad.

  • Newfoundland now next in line for the heavy snow and strong winds with this storm

    With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal

  • Trump 2024? Not so fast...

    A Trump supporter at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida

  • Biden news – live: New intelligence emerges of another Capitol plot as House subpoenas Trump tax returns

    United States will now have enough doses for every adult to receive Covid vaccines by end of May

  • U.S. budget airlines plot pandemic breakthrough

    The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the global travel landscape and U.S. no-frills carriers are pouncing. As legacy airlines shrink to contain costs, budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and privately-owned Frontier Airlines are resuming pilot hiring and expanding networks to seize turf dominated by larger rivals. The three airlines' combined U.S. market share, which barely topped 10% before the pandemic, could grow by 10 percentage points this year alone, said René Armas Maes of UK-based consultancy MIDAS Aviation.

  • CPAC and the broader Republican Party agree: It's Trump's party for now

    The crew looks to the weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference speeches for indications about where the GOP is headed.

  • Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors

    Lawyers representing survivors of a chemical weapons attack in 2013 in Syria have filed a criminal complaint against Syrian officials whom they blame for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in a rebel-held area. France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world. Attempts by Western powers to set up an international tribunal for Syria have been blocked by Russia and China at the U.N. Security Council.

  • Hillary Clinton: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations ‘Raise Serious Questions’

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday supported an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to,” she said in a statement. “I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation,” the former senator from New York added. New York attorney general Letitia James announced on Monday that her office has received a referral from the Cuomo administration, allowing for an independent investigation of harassment claims by two former staffers. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” She also detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Cuomo said that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements in question. He has also denied Boylan’s claims.

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • ‘The View': Joy Behar Says Trump Won’t Run in 2024 ‘Unless He Does It From Rikers Island’ (Video)

    On Monday’s “The View,” Joy Behar reacted to the news of Trump’s CPAC speech, where he hinted that he was still considering a 2024 run for presidency. “I don’t think that he will run again in 2024, unless he does it from Rikers Island,” Behar snarked, bringing up former French president Nicolas Sarkozy who was recently convicted and arrested and put on house arrest. “There’s a precedent already set in the world. It’s not like, oh, we can’t imagine a former president under arrest…yes, we can.” Behar admitted she didn’t watch the event “because I know what they do” but went on to point out that “CPAC is perfect because C stands for cult and I’ve never seen people working so hard to worship the god that is Donald Trump.” Also Read: 'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Opposes Neera Tanden for Biden's Cabinet: 'One of the Worst Trolls on Twitter' (Video) Co-host Sara Haines acknowledged that she didn’t watch the event either, but she did read a transcript of Trump’s speech. “I’d forgotten how much gaslighting goes on in those speeches…there were so many lies and misinformation,” Haines said. Whoopi Goldberg showed some clips of Republican speeches from the event, reminding the hosts that the theme of the event was “America Uncanceled” — a term and idea that Behar and Haines took issue with for its irony. “The people who are getting canceled are Republicans by other Republicans,” Behar noted. “Liz Cheney was canceled by the Josh Hawley wing, and Adam Kinzinger is being canceled…so they’re cancelling each other. It’s fascinating to watch.” Sara Haines mentioned how in his speech, Trump had doubled down on the unity in the Republican party and how, despite rumors, he’s not starting a new one. Also Read: Donald Trump Jr Compares CNN's Brian Stelter to Potato Head - But He Isn't Fazed: 'Just More BS Fuel' “But he did take the time to rattle off 17 Republicans names like a blacklist — to the cancel culture that Joy just mentioned, they now have targets on their back,” Haines said. Watch the video below. CPAC SPEAKERS REPEAT ELECTION FALSEHOODS: Over the weekend, the biggest names in the GOP appeared at CPAC, including former Pres. Trump where he repeated lies in his speech and hinted at a 2024 comeback — we react. https://t.co/yKk0uoeP8X pic.twitter.com/sUzZH0vSAk — The View (@TheView) March 1, 2021 Read original story ‘The View': Joy Behar Says Trump Won’t Run in 2024 ‘Unless He Does It From Rikers Island’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • New book claims Obama saw Biden’s White House run as ‘ageing politician having his last hurrah’

    A Biden aide puts the campaign strategy as: ‘You put your dumb uncle in the basement’

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • David Cameron criticises successor Theresa May over her management of Whitehall

    David Cameron has accused Theresa May of making a “very bad mistake” by combining the role of National Security Adviser and Cabinet Secretary during her tenure. The former prime minister heaped criticism on his successor, saying her decision in 2018 to hand both roles to one person, Sir Mark Sedwill, “temporarily weakened” Whitehall’s national security infrastructure. “They are two jobs,” Mr Cameron said on Monday. “Even if you were a cross of Einstein, Wittgenstein & Mother Teresa, you couldn’t possibly do both jobs.” The Cabinet Secretary is the most senior civil servant on Whitehall and is the senior policy adviser to the Prime Minister. The NSA is the central co-ordinator and adviser to the prime minister and cabinet on security, intelligence, defence, and some foreign policy matters. The roles were split up again by Boris Johnson after he took office. Addressing MPs and peers who sit on the Joint Committee on the National Strategic Security, Mr Cameron conceded it was a “mistake” that the Government’s future pandemic planning had focused on flu rather than respiratory diseases in the years leading up to the Covid-19 outbreak. “I think there was a pretty good flu pandemic plan but it was a flu plan rather than a respiratory diseases plan,” he said. He also admitted that more lessons should have been learned from the SARS epidemic in 2004. He questioned what had happened to a unit that he said was set up during his administration in the Cabinet Office to concentrate on “global virus surveillance”. Mr Johnson is now pushing for an international version of such a unit. He has called on global leaders to join a “global pandemic early warning system to predict a coming health crisis”, part of his five-point plan for curbing future pandemics. It would require “a vast expansion of our ability to collect and analyse samples and distribute the findings, using health data-sharing agreements covering every country”, the Prime Minister has said. Mr Cameron ruled out returning to the political arena when asked on Monday whether he would consider a comeback. “No,” he said. “Thinking about Donald Trump making a comeback is enough to keep us all spinning over.” He added that he was “happy doing what I’m doing for Alzheimer’s and dementia” and highlighted a fragile states council he has set up with former Liberian and Rwandan ministers. Asked whether he missed being prime minister, he quipped that he did not miss Wednesdays at noon, the time at which he faced his weekly Commons showdown with the Leader of the Opposition during Prime Minister’s Questions. Mr Cameron seized the opportunity to restate his criticism of Mr Johnson for axing the Department for International Development (DfID), branding it another “mistake”. “Having the Foreign Office voice around the (National Security Council) table and the DfID voice around the table I think is important,” Mr Cameron said. He added: “Can you really expect the foreign secretary to do all of the diplomatic stuff and be able to speak to the development brief as well? That's quite a task, so I think it is good to have both.”

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.