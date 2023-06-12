Creators are calling out passport bros and their pursuit of ‘traditional’ women in foreign countries: ‘They are traditional bc they are taken care of’

As self-proclaimed “passport bros” continue to flaunt their journeys, the backlash against them increases.

For those unfamiliar with this phenomenon, passport bros are American men who travel to foreign countries in hopes of testing out the international dating pool and finding love overseas. According to some of the bros, the draw of dating foreign women is that there’s a higher likelihood of finding a “traditional wife.”

Austin Abeyta, for example, is a lauded passport bro who’s proudly made a name for himself and his adventures on TikTok. On May 22, Abeyta, who goes by the username @digital_bromad, shared “three important” reasons why “dating overseas is easier” for an American man.

@digital_bromad Passport bros are right, dating overseas is easier for a variety of reasons. Here are three important ones passportbros passportboys singlelife ♬ original sound – Digital Bromad

“First thing, and this is funny, you’re exotic…I know it sounds crazy. You have an accent. The American accent is kind of trash, to be honest. But the fact that you have one, I think, peppers your words and gives everything you say a little bit of weight, a little bit of spice,” Abeyta explains. “The second thing, and this is really important on dates. People love showing off their country and love showing you things they love.”

The final reason why an American man can expect to find more success with women in foreign countries? The perception of wealth.

“There is a stereotype or stigma around Americans being rich, which is kind of true because our currency is, like, the global currency,” he says. “You make $60,000 a year, you can live like you make $120,000 a year pretty comfortably. But experiences and things money can provide makes a huge difference in dating.”

On June 7, Los Angeles-based creator MJ (@texasgardenfairy) provided her thoughts on the notorious movement.

“Who is gonna tell these men that American women are some of the last demographics of women to catch up with what we’re talking about right now?” she asks. “You think Russian women are gonna put up with your s***? You think Asian women are gonna go 50/50 with you on the bill? You think French women are going to sleep with you just because you showed up?”

According to MJ, the reason American men are having a difficult time finding a “traditional” woman in America is that there’s “no such thing as a traditional home or family structure.”

“And I think it’s ironic that American women, in response to this, are going, ‘Oh, I can make my own money and I don’t have to have kids and go through the painful process of labor and raising children alone. And I don’t have to pretend to like someone’s grubby little son in order to make ends meet, in order to survive. I have literally all the options in the world… Oh, I’m gonna be a career woman, and I’m gonna be alone,’ MJ says. “And men’s response to this is, ‘Better renew my passport,’ because you guys are the ones who are afraid to be alone.”

MJ has received mixed responses from TikTok users.

“Passport bros are on a worldwide embarrassment tour,” @cinniepie wrote.

“They are afraid to change and reflect on themselves,” @franksmooth4 replied.

“You’re making it sound even more appealing to be a passport bro,” @michigan_madman commented.

A recent clip from an episode of TLC’s Match Me Abroad, a reality television show that follows single Americans as they leave the United States in pursuit of their dream partner, has gone viral. Nina Kharoufeh, a Moroccan matchmaker, is seen telling a 44-year-old American single Mark that Arab women typically expect the man to provide.

“That’s just something I wasn’t prepared for,” Mark replies.

On June 9, Alyssa (@alyssa_bigbee), a dance-and-movement therapist, shared her own thoughts on the passport bros movement, with particular reference to Nina and Mark’s interaction.

“The idea that they thought that they were gonna go to other countries and find women who was gonna date their broke a**** was insane to me,” Alyssa says. “I’ll never forget going to the Philippines last year, you know, talking to my friends and I was like, ‘Yeah, you know, in America they be, you know, arguing about 50/50 and everything.’ And they looked at me deada** and it was like, ‘Are these grown a** men or are these young a** boys?’

“We were willing to work with men, we were willing to meet men halfway, but the problem was men did not want to come halfway,” she adds. “Men want everything done for them.”

“they gonna learn eventually. Women around the world are different and yet the same,” @imsomnummomnia commented on Alyssa’s video.

“I’m still shocked that they didn’t know this. These woman are not traditional for 50/50. They are traditional bc they are taken care of,” @_pastel.waffle_ also replied.

“When men and women endorsed these traditional gender roles early in a relationship, undoing those views in marriage was difficult,” wrote Ellen Lamont of the Atlantic. “The married men I interviewed often left caregiving and housework to the women, while the husbands considered themselves breadwinners and decision makers. This behavior fell in line with national trends. As American time-use surveys show, women still do about twice as much unpaid labor in the home as men.”

