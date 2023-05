TipRanks

On the heels of cooling inflation, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday an increase in interest rates, as widely anticipated. The key rate has gone up by 25 basis points, bringing it to a range of 5% to 5.25%, which is the highest in 16 years. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a pause to the rate hikes might be on the menu in June, the probability for any rate cuts seems unlikely for now, at least until inflation starts showing signs it really is on the backfoot. Although this measure m