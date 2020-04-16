Credit Acceptance Corp: A Good Prospect for the Longer Term



"Because Credit Acceptance has a disciplined and differentiated approach to underwriting loans, we believe it would continue to thrive in a recessionary environment and may well grow market share as competitors struggle with losses." - Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio), March 3, 2020











The recessionary environment has arrived, and Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) is available at a bargain price. Should it get a careful look from value investors?

On its website, the company introduces itself as follows:



"Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing".







In other words, Credit Acceptance provides auto financing for consumers with no credit or bad credit. That's obviously good for these consumers, and for the auto dealers who are able to make sales that would not have been possible otherwise.

As I pointed out in a 2014 article, the firm can make loans to those with poor credit risks at a profit because of its sophisticated practices and technologies. It makes advances on loans to dealers, rather than outright loans. Its software and algorithms allow it to instantly assess credit risks and price the loan accordingly, and it uses technology to be proactive on potential payment problems.

Of course, having a great system is fine, but if consumers slow down their shopping for new and used cars, the companies that finance them are likely to face a slowdown as well. We have yet to receive official reports, but auto sales are expected to decline in the first and second quarters of 2020, and perhaps beyond.

GuruFocus contributor Steven Chen described Credit Acceptance as a "high-quality capital allocator" with shareholder-friendly management. The latter refers to the company's focus on returns rather than growth. Chen also gave the company credit for only buying back its shares when they were available at a price below their intrinsic value. Despite that stricture, the company reduced its share count by 40% in the previous decade.

One alert for investors is that in the Sequoia Fund's report on 2019 performance, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) warned, "A change in accounting rules will sharply curtail the company's GAAP earnings in the coming year, but the change in accounting optics has no bearing on the economics of the business."

To quantitatively assess Credit Acceptance, we will use the Macpherson model, which is a conservative value investing model, along with data from GuruFocus. The model allows us to quickly assess a company's competitive moat, financial strength, profitability and the degree to which it is undervalued.

Moat

Thomas Macpherson has two key criteria for assessing moats using a technical perspective:

Return on capital (ROC): 10-year median ROC is 13.5%, and we should note the return has been slipping down since 2010. It misses the target of 15%.

Return on tangible equity (ROTE): The 10-year median ROTE has been 27.34%, well above the threshold of 15%.







Overall, it seems reasonable to assume that Credit Acceptance does have a moat, one that will protect its pricing, margins and earnings.

Financial strength

To pass this threshold, a company should have at least a 9 out of 10 on its GuruFocus rating for financial strength and a Cash-to-Debt ratio of at least 100 (which essentially excludes companies bearing debt). This screenshot shows Credit Acceptance fails on both counts:

GuruFocus Credit Acceptance Corp financial strength More

While the company does fail these tests, note that its return on invested capital (ROIC) is more than double its weighted-average cost of capital (WACC). This means it has been able to create more than $2 worth of returns for every $1 in equity and debt.

Profitability

That ability to profitably invest the funds available to it helps make this one of the most profitable companies in America. The Macpherson model calls for a GuruFocus rating of at least 9 out of 10, and Credit Acceptance beats that with a 10.