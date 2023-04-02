Credit agency rates New Bedford a sound investment. Here's why this matters to residents.

NEW BEDFORD - New Bedford's a sound investment, according to international credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s.

Its recent AA rating of the city's economic profile helped prompt strong interest in purchasing long and short term city bonds totalling over $46 million to fund ongoing capital projects.

That money will go toward projects in public safety, road upkeep, communications, waste water infrastructure, drinking water infrastructure, and school renovations.

The city's positive AA rating, one step below the top rating available, spurred 16 bidders to vie for the bond purchases, well above the five responding in the previous year.

What does this mean for local taxpayers?

And that competition translated into lower interest rates and savings to city taxpayers, according to city officials.

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings cited “very strong management with strong financial management practices” along with the diversification of the city’s economy with the advent of offshore wind energy projects like Vineyard Wind, in the agency’s decision to award the New Bedford a AA/Positive long-term rating, and a AA-/Stable underlying rating, according to a press release.

The rating was issued in conjunction with the city’s sale this month of the $29 million in bonds and $16 million in bond anticipation notes (BANs).

How a diverse economy pays off for New Bedford

“New Bedford’s economic profile has benefited from efforts to diversify the city’s traditional dependence on fishing and port activities, as well as from the relative affordability of the city and investments to support offshore wind development,” according to S&P’s latest report on the city’s finances.

The report also noted the city’s efforts to maintain “consistent finances with the maintenance of adequate reserves.”

“Well-embedded financial-management policies” also played a positive role, with S&P citing the city’s adherence to policies governing capital planning, debt management, and operating reserves.

“S&P’s rating is a direct reflection of the professionalism and dedication of both our economic development and finance teams,” Mayor Jon Mitchell said.

How the bond rating helps New Bedford's economy

Mitchell added, “Our work to grow and diversify the local economy, and our careful management of the city budget, are paying off. The result is a favorable credit rating which helps hold down the interest rate on city borrowings, and that translates into savings for local taxpayers.”

Standard & Poor’s rated the city in a number of different areas, said interim CFO Michael Gagne. "We did very well."

Why investors are buying municipal bonds

That positive review drew investors seeking to buy municipal bonds.

"The buyers of these bonds are looking for good solid investments for their different clients because of some of the uncertainty nationally we're seeing with the banks," Gagne said.

The result was savings in the few-million-dollar range "easily," he said. "That's money the taxpayers don't have to pay."

Emily A. Arpke, deputy CFO/city auditor, said the investors "were willing to pay for the security."

The city of New Bedford "is a safe and solid investment at this point in time."

And, she added, the level of economic uptick represented by off shore wind's development hasn't been fully realized yet.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford's strong credit score saves the city, taxpayers money